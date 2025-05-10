5 Last-minute predictions for WWE Backlash 2025

WWE Backlash 2025 is set to take place in St. Louis later tonight. With several top stars involved, there’s a lot that could go down at the PLE.

Ad

Some matches could see shocking twists, such as betrayals and big returns. Here are five last-minute Backlash 2025 predictions that could turn the event upside down:

#5. Gunther will likely dominate Pat McAfee at WWE Backlash 2025

Pat McAfee is no stranger to high-pressure matches. He’s had great showings in the past, but the RAW commentator has never faced someone like Gunther. The Ring General has been one of the most dominant stars in WWE since joining the main roster. He’s only been pinned or submitted by a handful of stars.

Ad

Trending

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Gunther has made it very clear that he’s not happy with the fun-loving, YEET-obsessed duo of McAfee and Michael Cole. He warned McAfee with a chilling line on RAW this past Monday.

“By only the grace of God can I lift my arms off your throat,” he said. [2:42 onwards]

It's fair to say that the odds are heavily stacked against McAfee. This match could end up being one-sided, with Gunther inflicting a vicious beatdown on the former NFL punter.

Ad

#4. Finn Bálor may betray Dominik Mysterio

Tension between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Bálor has been building over the past few months. At WrestleMania 41, Dominik pinned Bálor in a Fatal Four-Way Match to win the Intercontinental Title. While that was a big moment for ''Dirty'' Dom, it might soon cost him.

With Liv Morgan now taking a break from WWE due to a movie shoot, this is the perfect time to shake up the group, and Finn may be ready to strike.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor. [Image from WWE.com]

Bálor might show up during Dominik’s title defense against Penta tonight and cost The Latino Cheat a potential win, seeking revenge for what happened at WrestleMania. It would be a shocking moment, but one that would make total sense storyline-wise.

Ad

Finn turning on Dominik at Backlash could mark the end of the younger Mysterio's run in The Judgment Day, setting up a heated rivalry between the two.

#3. Solo Sikoa may turn on Jacob Fatu during the Fatal Four-Way Match

One of the most intense matches set for Backlash 2025 is a Fatal Four-Way bout between Jacob Fatu, Damian Priest, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre for The Samoan Werewolf's United States Title.

Ad

Fatu is capable of overcoming the odds stacked against him. However, he needs to be wary of his former Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa. After losing a tag team match against Knight and Priest last night on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa is likely frustrated, especially since Fatu ignored his idea of introducing new soldiers to their group.

Sikoa has been trying to regain control of the new Bloodline since losing the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns earlier this year, but Fatu hasn’t been listening to him. Solo may decide to take matters into his own hands tonight. He could interfere in the Fatal Four-Way Match and cost The Samoan Werewolf the US Title.

Ad

#2. Bayley may return and cost Becky Lynch her match

At WrestleMania 41 Night Two, Becky Lynch replaced Bayley in the Women's Tag Team Title match after attacking The Role Model ahead of The Show of Shows. The Man and Lyra Valkyria went on to defeat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez and become the new tag team champions. However, the Irish stars dropped the gold to The Judgment Day on RAW after 'Mania, leading to Becky's shocking heel turn. She will challenge Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship later tonight.

Ad

Bayley hasn't been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania, and Backlash 2025 may be the perfect occasion for her to return. She might intervene in Becky's bout and help Lyra Valkyria retain the title.

This would not only help Bayley seek revenge on Lynch, but it would also lead to a full-fledged feud between the two Horsewomen. Fans are eager to see Bayley back in action, and an unexpected comeback like this may generate headlines and shake up the women's division once more.

Ad

#1. John Cena may cheat to win at Backlash 2025

Randy Orton is set to face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of Backlash 2025.

The Apex Predator stood tall over The Last Real Champion on the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of the PLE, a subtle hint that Cena will retain his gold in St. Louis. Similar to what he did at WWE WrestleMania 41, The Franchise Player may resort to underhanded tactics, apart from seeking possible assistance from Travis Scott, to walk out of St. Louis as the champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More