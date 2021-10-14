5 legends who could return before WWE Survivor Series

WWE is feeling the heat now that AEW has added a number of big stars such as CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole to its roster. The upstart promotion harbors grand ambitions, and Dynamite has even beaten Raw in the 18-49 demographic in recent weeks.

The two companies will go head-to-head when the last 30 minutes of the Super-Sized SmackDown airs at the same time as Rampage this week. Now that WWE is in a battle, they will be more determined than ever to boost their ratings in the lead-up to Survivor Series, one of the traditional big four pay-per-views.

When Vince McMahon is looking to add more eyeballs to the product, he inevitably brings back the stars of yesteryear. Some of them have even teased a match with current champions.

With that being said, here are five legends who could return heading into Survivor Series:

#5 Seven-time WWE Women's Champion Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus' most recent WWE match was against Charlotte Flair in her hometown of Toronto at SummerSlam 2021. This came as a bit of a surprise considering the Hall of Famer had a confrontation with Sasha Banks at the 2018 Royal Rumble that looked like it could lead to a feud.

Banks even called out Stratus during a recent interview with WWE Deutschland:

"Man, this girl is dodging me. I'm waiting for Trish. I'm ready, I'm here. Whenever she's free and wants to fight The Legit Boss, the greatest of all time, she can come find me, she knows where I'm at. She has my number, she has Vince's number too," said Banks.

With her old rival Lita also teasing a return to the ring, the seven-time Women's Champion could possibly be coerced into having one last match. While Stratus hasn't demonstrated a desire to lace up her boots again, a Survivor Series classic against Sasha Banks in front of an electric New York City crowd would be a fitting end to her career.

