5 lesser-known WWE backstage stories about Roman Reigns: Why Triple H forced him to apologize to the locker room, real-life heat with Randy Orton

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is one of the most polarizing figures in modern-day wrestling. From deafening cheers to piercing boos, he is one of those names that is bound to get a reaction from the crowd. The reigning Universal Champion won over many of his critics with his heel turn, creating a convincingly dominant gimmick in the process.

The only two constants in the @WWE Universe.



They all come back.

They all acknowledge me.



Nothing’s different. #AndStill #MITB — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 19, 2021

The stark contrast in the overall reaction towards Roman Reigns makes him quite intriguing for wrestling fans. Here, we look at some of the backstage stories that give us a better insight into the aspects of his WWE career that we can’t see on screen. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Roman Reigns apologized to the WWE locker room

Triple H forced Roman Reigns to apologize to the WWE locker room

Roman Reigns’ 30-day suspension from WWE came across as a massive shock to the wrestling world in 2016. He had violated the WWE Wellness Policy and was sent packing for a month. At the time, Reigns was the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, and the company continued to address his suspension religiously on RAW.

Although Roman Reigns issued a public apology on social media, backstage stories claim that there was more to his penance. Dave Meltzer reported that Triple H issued an order via Mark Carrano for Reigns to apologize to everyone in the locker room on his way out. The punishment didn’t come from Vince McMahon, but Triple H thought that it was necessary.

I apologize to my family, friends and fans for my mistake in violating WWE’s wellness policy. No excuses. I own it. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 21, 2016

There were also reports of the locker room’s reaction to Roman Reigns’ apology over WWE Wellness Policy violations. While a few superstars thought that the punishment was “demeaning,” others felt that it was a justified act. WWE never revealed the exact details of the illegal substances involved in the case.

Two years later, Roman Reigns found himself surrounded by controversy when a convicted steroid distributor named Richard Rodriguez claimed that the WWE Superstar was using his products. The latter issued a public statement to the media that denied any acquaintance between the two parties.

Reigns said he had never heard of the man in question and cited his old mistake as a huge lesson. Here’s what he was quoted saying:

"I have never heard of Richard Rodriguez or Wellness Fitness Nutrition. I learned from the mistake I made nearly two years ago and paid the penalty for it. Since then, I've passed 11 tests as part of WWE's independent drug testing program."

Roman Reigns made an impressive return from his suspension. He faced Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins in a WWE Heavyweight Championship match at Battleground 2016 that eventually ended with The Lunatic Fringe retaining his title.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das