WWE News Roundup: Why John Cena wants The Rock to return, Vince McMahon’s strange reaction after being told to “F*** Off”, Randy Orton’s return date (July 28, 2021)

#6 John Cena comments on The Rock’s potential return WWE return

John Cena wants The Rock back in WWE

WWE fans have been speculating about The Rock’s potential return ever since Roman Reigns started calling himself the “Head of the Table.” Viewers are excited to see the rivalry unfold at The Grandest Stage of Them All and are eagerly waiting for any update of the Rock’s return. John Cena is the latest addition to the list of names who would like to see The Brahma Bull back inside the squared circle.

The 16-time world champion insisted that it would be special to have The Rock back in WWE once again. Despite Dwayne Johnson’s busy Hollywood schedule, Cena is hopeful that he will make his way back to the squared circle.

"Dwayne Johnson is a star in his own universe," said John Cena. "There is no one like him. There will never be anyone like him. For him to be gracious enough to return to WWE, it’s own global entertainment phenomenon, that's great for WWE and it is great for The Rock. As a fan of WWE, I really hope he returns. I think it would be special for everyone."

John Cena recently returned to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2021. However, The Tribal Chief rejected the challenge and is now set to begin a title feud with Finn Balor instead.

#5 Vince McMahon’s surprise reaction after WWE Superstar told him to “F*** off”

Vince McMahon revealed a strange detail about Vince Mcmahon and Shawn Michaels

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is undoubtedly perceived as an intimidating personality. However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently revealed that McMahon rarely responded to confrontations back in the day. He said that Vince McMahon refrained from responding when top superstars like Shawn Michaels told him to “f*** off to his face.” Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said:

"And bro, when you stand up to him, he does nothing. I saw it with Shawn for years. Shawn would tell Vince to f*** off to his face, and Vince didn't know how to react. He didn't know what to say. He didn't know what to do. I witnessed it. That is turned into the powerful and Mighty Oz behind the curtain. Oh my god, bro! Come on!"

Vince Russo further explained that decades ago, Vince McMahon was the same age as the WWE Superstars who were actively competing at the time. However, that is no longer the case as most superstars today are much younger than the WWE Chairman. Thus, the backstage dynamic has completely changed now.

