5 Likely reasons why Goldberg is facing Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship and not Roman Reigns 

The world had assumed that Goldberg was on course to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, but it so turns out that WWE had other plans.

Drew McIntyre went the distance with Keith Lee for the WWE Championship in an absolutely fantastic match. But it is when McIntyre defeated Lee to retain his WWE Championship on RAW Legends Night that the real angle happened.

Goldberg showed up for the first time in months to walk up to Drew McIntyre and challenge him for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. One has to wonder why Goldberg has returned to face Drew McIntyre and not Roman Reigns after the fantastic build.

Goldberg even said the following in a Bleacher Report interview:

If the Roman Reigns match isn't the match at the top of my priority list, then I wouldn't be Goldberg. That's a match that needs to happen. It's a match that's needed to happen for a very long period of time. I wish I would've been able to have that match 10 years ago. People in hell want ice water, too. You can't have everything the way you want it, but I think I can still be a very formidable opponent for him.

#5 Allows Roman Reigns to face Daniel Bryan, while Goldberg faces Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania

A recent report states that one of the names that is being considered to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania is Daniel Bryan. Daniel Bryan is also being touted by some as being the favorite to win the 2021 Royal Rumble. If Goldberg mixes it up with Drew McIntyre, this storyline could always play out.

Roman Reigns needs a white-meat babyface to take him on, and there's nobody better suited for this role than Daniel Bryan, provided The Rock doesn't show up to the party.