5 Likely reasons why Randy Orton became a heel once again, attacking Edge on WWE RAW

The Viper showed his true colors, attacking Edge this week

While a lot of rumors did the rounds on the internet, every wrestling fan had shivers down his/her spine when he/she heard the 5 most surreal words in sports entertainment history- 'You think you know me'! Edge was back in WWE again after being told that he will never wrestle another match.

This week on RAW, he cut a passionate promo and was confronted by his friend Randy Orton. Randy Orton teased a formation of their old alliance, and then lo and behold, he turned on Edge as he has turned on so many others through his illustrious career.

Why has Randy Orton, who has been showcasing a lot of babyface traits over the past few weeks suddenly become a heel again, you ask? I have no backstage information, because I'm just a fan like you are, but I can certainly make a few guesses.

And here are my guesses...

#5 Safest opponent for Edge

Edge may be back in the squared circle again, but as Triple H said in an interview not long ago, he is a father now and would not want to damage his quality of life. I realize just how beloved and how celebrated the man is but the last thing he would want is to be in a situation where he aggravates his injury. And this is why Randy Orton was chosen to be his opponent.

Randy Orton is one of the safest Superstars in the company, which also explains his longevity in the business of sports entertainment. Edge cannot be a heel at this point even if he tries his best and this meant that Randy Orton had to become a heel to take him on. Edge would also want to face someone like Randy Orton, someone he knows and trusts wholeheartedly.

