5 Long-term outcomes that are possible from CM Punk vs. Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event XLI

CM Punk will battle Jey Uso for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event XLI. The Second City Saint had secured a title shot two weeks ago, defeating Jey and LA Knight in a Triple Threat Match. However, the previous champion, Seth Rollins, was stripped of the title following a shoulder injury.

Ad

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw a Battle Royal to determine Punk's opponent for the upcoming event, which was won by The YEET Master. While the fan reaction to Punk vs. Jey has been mixed, there are several potential scenarios that could unfold on November 1, and each could have different long-term outcomes.

Ad

Trending

On that note, let's look at five potential scenarios for CM Punk vs. Jey Uso at SNME XLI, and the long-term outcomes that each could come with:

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

#5. Jey Uso wins the World Heavyweight Championship

If Jey Uso defeats CM Punk and regains the World Heavyweight Title at Saturday Night's Main Event XLI, it could be part of a long-term storyline that could result in The YEET Master defending the title against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42.

Ad

Jey's first run with the championship was lackluster, and while fans have been critical of the Samoan receiving another opportunity, it could all make sense at next year's 'Mania.

The seeds have already been planted. Reigns guided his cousin on his quest to win the world title until very recently. Now, if Main Event Jey becomes the champion, his biggest test would eventually be against the Original Tribal Chief.

#4. Jimmy Uso costs his brother

During the Battle Royal on this week's RAW, Jimmy Uso saved Jey from being eliminated several times. However, the former World Heavyweight Champion repaid Big Jim by eliminating him from the match.

Ad

[Image Credit: WWE's YouTube]

Jimmy was visibly upset following the bout, as the cameraman captured a perfect frame of Jey and CM Punk facing off in the ring, with Big Jim standing in the distance. If Jimmy exacts revenge on his twin by costing him the match on November 1, it could potentially lead to a massive Triple Threat Match between Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Roman Reigns.

Ad

This scenario would pit The Usos against each other. Whenever Reigns returns, he could find himself in the middle of this potential rivalry between the twins, eventually leading to all three OG Bloodline members facing off at The Show of Shows next year.

#3. CM Punk wins the World Heavyweight Championship

The Best in the World has another opportunity at winning the World Heavyweight Championship following a six-minute reign at SummerSlam. If CM Punk wins the title, he could finally have a proper reign with it this time around.

Ad

The Second City Saint could hold the title until next year and walk into WrestleMania 42 as World Heavyweight Champion.

#2. No matter who wins, it could set up the crowning of a fan favorite superstar at WrestleMania 42

Given that LA Knight and CM Punk already had issues, many wanted The Megastar to face The Best in the World at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, the former United States Champion was eliminated by the eventual victor, Jey Uso.

Ad

Knight has been on a quest to win his first world title in the Stamford-based promotion. While SNME XLI could have been a great opportunity to crown The Megastar, the creative team may be planning to hold the big moment until next year's 'Mania, where LA Knight could become the World Heavyweight Champion.

#1. The winner of the match could drop the World Heavyweight Championship to Bron Breakker at next year's WrestleMania

Bron Breakker sent shockwaves through the wrestling world by turning on Seth Rollins last week. The Dog of WWE kept the World Heavyweight Title with him until this week. Fans were surprised to see Breakker excluded from the title scene after generating so much hype last week.

Ad

Many believe the 28-year-old should have been crowned the new champion immediately, but the Triple H-led creative team is well-known for its slow-burn booking.

Therefore, keeping the young star away from the title match at SNME XLI could be part of a long-term program, as the winner of the bout on November 1 could eventually drop the World Heavyweight Championship to Bron Breakker at next year's WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences