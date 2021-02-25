5 longest periods current WWE Superstars haven't been seen on TV

The schedule that WWE normally operates can be quite overwhelming. WWE Superstars ordinarily travel 300-plus days a year. It can be very tough to take time off when you're always needed on the road. Most of these competitors take time off to heal nagging injuries or deal with personal matters. Sometimes, they're just burnt out from the constant wrestling and traveling that they do for a living.

To be fair, there are times when these factors are not to blame. The WWE Universe might not see certain WWE Superstars on TV for a long period of time due to a lack of plans from the creative team.

With these numerous reasons in play, here are five current WWE Superstars who haven't been seen on TV for a long period of time.

#5 WWE Superstar Ivar

Ivar

Ivar, a member of The Viking Raiders, has been off WWE programming since last fall. On the September 7, 2020, episode of RAW, the former tag team champion teamed up with Erik, Ricochet, and Apollo Crews to face The Hurt Business.

During the match, Ivar suffered a nagging cervical injury. The cause of the injury was a suicide dive that Ivar performed on three of his opponents. Luckily for him, he had successful surgery on his neck. As of this moment, he is still waiting for his in-ring return.

Erik is also taking the chance to spend time with his wife Sarah Logan and their newborn baby. But it's only a matter of time before Erik and Ivar make their return to WWE television. Since Erik is currently part of the RAW brand, Ivar could join his partner on Monday nights.

It could be fitting for The Viking Raiders to return during WrestleMania season and challenge The Hurt Business for the RAW Tag Team Championship. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin could definitely use some fresh opponents.

Plenty of fans have criticized RAW's lack of credible tag teams. Naturally, the red brand could surely use The Viking Raiders to boost this lackluster division.