5 main-roster stars who should return to NXT 

Over the last two years, the likes of Finn Balor and Breezango have returned to NXT. Balor had a feud with The Fiend that sent him back to the drawing board in WWE. Breezango had an entertaining run on SmackDown with their "Fashion Files," but received few shots at the SmackDown Tag Team titles.

Kevin Owens took part in the previous WarGames in NXT while Bayley and Sasha Banks defended the WWE Women's Tag titles on the black-and-gold brand. With such a loaded roster, there isn't a spot for everyone on RAW and SmackDown. Some stars could be used but are left on the sidelines.

RAW has three hours to fill but is utilizing non-wrestlers like Shane McMahon and Reginald. That has left even less time for the likes of Tucker, Angel Garza, Andrade, Humberto Carrillo, Ricochet and Drew Gulak.

NXT itself is extremely stacked with talent throughout its divisions. It can be argued, however, that the black-and-gold brand is the best at maximizing most of its roster in its storylines. NXT is only a two-hour show but is among the most compelling and interesting programs in wrestling.

That's why there are some current members of RAW and SmackDown that could benefit from a move back to NXT. Here are five of them.

#5 Angel Garza is a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion

Angel Garza

Garza was initially brought up to RAW early last year when Andrade was feuding with Humberto Carrillo and the Mysterios. It led to an eventual partnership alongside Zelina Vega and Andrade, and a few shots at the RAW Tag Team titles.

Austin Theory was also briefly brought into the fold for a tag team match at WrestleMania 36. The duo of Garza and Theory fell to the Street Profits. After that, the partnership fizzled out as each member went in different directions.

Vega was let go, Andrade has been off of TV and wasn't even selected in the 2020 WWE Draft. Theory returned to NXT while Garza remained on RAW following the Draft in October. Garza has been used sporadically since and lacked direction once his partnership with Vega and Andrade was dissolved.

A move back to NXT would allow him to build himself up as a singles star. He did have a brief run as NXT Cruiserweight Champion but his reign was forgettable. If he returns to NXT, he could pursue that title or enter into a program with Legado Del Fantasma.

