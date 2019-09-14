5 Main roster Superstars WWE should send to NXT for the move to the USA Network



With NXT moving to the USA Network, which main roster stars should debut with or return to the brand?

NXT will be moving to the USA Network soon and with that transition, the show will expand to two hours. Triple H has publicly indicated that the product won’t change and it stands to reason, though, that the Black and Gold Brand could use more talent to fill the time, besides wanting more recognizable faces to draw in casual fans.

So whom should WWE move to NXT? It’s a complicated question given the more technical style NXT tends to promote over the main roster, not to mention the risk of going to NXT looking like a demotion.

Particularly in these early stages of NXT on the USA Network, it will be important to balance these factors and put the brand’s best foot forward.

This article considers five talents who could make this move fluidly. They are wrestlers who would fit in with the NXT aesthetic. Additionally, these Superstars who could genuinely bolster the brand, and not necessarily lose anything by moving away from RAW or SmackDown.

#5 Dolph Ziggler

A move to NXT could be mutually beneficial in the case of Dolph Ziggler.

Dolph Ziggler is one of the best pure in ring performers working for any wrestling company today. However, a combination of being in the national spotlight for a decade and rarely being treated like a legitimate top guy has positioned The Show Off in an awkward spot. On paper, he has the accomplishments of a legend. In practice? It’s hard not to view him as a mid-card guy, and one whose best days are probably behind him.

A move to NXT could freshen things up for Ziggler. Placing him in an environment where he really is the most famous and decorated star would immediately establish him as a main event level talent. Additionally, Ziggler could work either side of the face or heel line. Matches opposite the likes of Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream, or others would have all of the potential in the world to make for instant classics.

