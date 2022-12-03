5 main roster WWE women who could dethrone Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose has had a seven-year plus run with WWE, and during this time there were quite a few memorable moments, most notably a partnership with Sonya Deville and a romantic angle with Otis, the latter being notable as a very well-received undercard storyline.

But nothing tops her current run as the top female star of WWE NXT, where she is the NXT Women's Champion in her first reign, which in two weeks from the time of this writing, will break Shayna Baszler's record as the second longest title reign of all time. Rose is also the leader of a faction consisting of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, together dubbed Toxic Attraction.

Let's look at five wrestlers from the main roster who could show up at WWE NXT to challenge and possibly dethrone the NXT Champion.

#5. Bayley and Damage CTRL could step up to take down Toxic Attraction

The trio returned at WWE Summerslam earlier this year

Bayley and Damage CTRL have been on the losing end for the last three events. With no reason to stake a claim for another opportunity at the RAW Women's Championship, Bayley was seen this past week on RAW alongside her stablemates attacking Becky Lynch in a mesmerizing opening segment.

Perhaps the trio might be the perfect foil for Toxic Attraction in NXT. The two factions can help each other create a feud that will be remembered for years to come, with Bayley ending Mandy Rose's record-setting reign as champ.

#4. WWE veteran Natalya Neidhart gets a competitive reign as NXT Women's Champion

Natalya has been with WWE since 2007

If there is any woman in WWE that deserves a memorable world championship run at this point, it's Natalya. Whatever the company has given her to work with, she has always made something out of it.

A member of one of the greatest wrestling dynasties, the Hart family, she is a former two-time world champion. In a fifteen-year long career, that's a small number.

Thus it makes all the sense in the world for WWE to push Natalya to the top and give her a competitive run as NXT Champion. Plus, she is an incredible babyface that could work well against Mandy Rose.

#3. Aliyah returns to NXT and wins title for the first time

Aliyah currently is a member of the SmackDown roster

Aliyah was a prominent part of the NXT women's division.

Although she was used only as an enhancement talent, competing in short bouts against former NXT Women's Champion Asuka, among others, she later had more featured matches, notably against Royce and Billie Kay, on many occasions.

She even won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on RAW earlier this year alongside Raquel Rodriguez, defeating Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL, albeit the reign only lasted for 14 days.

At 28, she still has plenty to offer. Despite being a part of WWE's NXT roster from 2015 until her main roster call up in 2021, she never won the top title of the brand.

Could she return to the former black-and-gold brand to dethrone Mandy Rose?

#2. Lacey Evans can turn her fortune around with an NXT Women's Championship run

Lacey Evans returned earlier in 2022 as a babyface

The weirdest thing happened to Lacey Evans earlier this year. She was reintroduced as a babyface after a year of inactivity due to her pregnancy, when WWE began airing vignettes of her talking about her life and army background.

She was immediately drafted to RAW as a heel. The Lady was then moved to SmackDown, where she made her in-ring return as a babyface, before turning heel yet again by attacking her tag team partner Aliyah on the July 8 episode of SmackDown. Talk about an absolute mess.

Much like Mandy Rose, who thrived after returning to WWE NXT from the main roster, Lacey Evans could follow a similar pattern and turn things around by defeating the leader of Toxic Attraction.

#1. Liv Morgan knocks down Mandy Rose

Liv Morgan became SmackDown Women's Champion earlier this year defeating Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan had a pretty good year despite the short-lived title reign. She was a solid challenger to Becky Lynch at WWE Day 1, looking good even in defeat. At Money in the Bank, she won the titular match and cashed-in the briefcase on Ronda Rousey no less, winning the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Although the win at SummerSlam over Rousey was really not worth it, it's still a record that hardly any other woman in WWE can boast about.

Showing signs of a tweak in her character following loss to Rousey in an Extreme Rules match at the namesake PLE, Morgan sported a new look recently which caught the attention of Mandy Rose, who claimed she would be a perfect fit in Toxic Attraction.

Rose also had high praise for Morgan following her Money in the Bank win.

It would be quite a story to have Morgan return to NXT and initially team up with Toxic Attraction before turning. Or better yet, in the guise of joining them at first, Morgan cuts a promo before attacking Rose and establishing herself as the new number one contender.

This could not only be an engaging story to lookout for, but could also help Morgan's career take a step in the right direction, and possibly a better crowd reception in the process.

Can you think of some other main roster superstars that could dethrone Mandy Rose? Sound off in the comments below.

