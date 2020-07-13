5 Major Betrayals that could rock WWE Extreme Rules 2020- Major heel turn in the works?

Could a major comeback and heel turn happen at WWE Extreme Rules?

A long-standing partnership could come to an end at WWE Extreme Rules!

Riju Dasgupta

Could we see the most unexpected comeback at Extreme Rules?

Whether you call it Extreme Rules 2020 or 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules', the upcoming pay-per-view should be a very interesting one for WWE. And this is because it will set the stage for the second-biggest pay-per-view of the year- WWE SummerSlam 2020, which is why Extreme Rules needs to be off the charts.

While the clashes that are lined up for us (Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler, Apollo Crews vs. MVP) at WWE Extreme Rules may be predictable in a sense, WWE can really make the event memorable with some good booking. In this article, I shall list how these 5 betrayals could make Extreme Rules a very exciting event.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you think WWE Extreme Rules could feature the following betrayals and indeed if you would like to see them.

#5 Heath Slater returns at WWE Extreme Rules to attack Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is a class act and Heath Slater is insanely talented. He's also freaking JACKED now! Can't wait to see what the future holds for him. @SKProWrestling @Colohue https://t.co/pbOvbLwJVN — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) July 7, 2020

Sportskeeda's own Tom Colohue reported the following about Heath Slater following his appearance on RAW in an interesting report:

He hasn't been offered a new contract, to my knowledge, but I know a lot of people backstage who are very impressed as well the wrestlers as well. With a performance like this, it's not impossible that a new contract will be offered, that said, I'm pretty sure he already has a deal offered by another company.

Based on his incredible performance, could we possibly see Heath Slater coming back at Extreme Rules for another run as a heel? I think that this is certainly a possibility because of how he became the talk of the town after his appearance on RAW last week, and also to make it seem like Dolph Ziggle has a realistic chance of winning the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules.

