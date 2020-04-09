5 major championships in WWE currently held by Scottish Superstars

Scotland is a real hotbed for pro wrestling right now.

If you don't believe us, believe these five champions currently residing in WWE.

Champions from Scotland

Drew McIntyre set an example in front of the world at WrestleMania 36 that hard work, perseverance, and focus can take you places. 'The Chosen One' defeated Brock Lesnar and became the new WWE Champion in the hard-hitting main event of the year's biggest show.

The Scottish Psychopath had endured a long journey before he could make it to the top of WWE. Despite being 'chosen' by the Chairman of the company, Vince McMahon, he wasn't able to make it into the elite ranks of the roster and, as a result, found himself released by the company and searching for new beginnings on June 12, 2014.

While he has his own story of struggles, there has been a host of other wrestlers that worked through the competition to make a name for themselves in WWE. Now, they have finally got an opportunity to be a part of the biggest wrestling juggernaut in the world. They worked through thick and thin with the ultimate goal in mind, and now, in one capacity or another, find themselves performing regularly in WWE. These Superstars have proven that 'Impossible is Nothing' and that, if you put your mind to something, you can achieve it.

In this piece, I'll be listing the Scottish superstars that are a part of WWE and also have championship gold around their waist. Without further ado, let's dive into it.

#5 Wolfgang

Wolfgang is always 'Young'

Wolfgang is a part of the NXT UK roster and is one half of the current NXT UK Tag Team Champions, but this journey didn't reach its destination so easily. Barren Young (real name of Wolfgang) has worked his way through the wrestling scene in the United Kingdom since 2003 and finally got an opportunity to show up on NXT UK on the 14th of January, 2017.

His moves are difficult to counter as Damage Point has proven to be lethal between the ropes. Wolfgang is an unstoppable force in the WWE NXT UK Tag Team Division as he is the current, reigning, defending Tag Team Champion of the brand alongside his partner Mark Coffey. Watch him on BT Sport every Thursday as he entertains the WWE Universe with his work.

