5 Major consequences if Dolph Ziggler becomes WWE Champion at Extreme Rules

Dolph Ziggler wasn't a name that we expected to be challenging for the WWE title at this point in 2020. Drew McIntyre has had two major opponents so far in his WWE Championship reign - Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. Despite the former losing at WrestleMania 36, he was a name that made sense as Drew McIntyre's first WWE Championship opponent.

Bobby Lashley lost at WrestleMania 36 as well, but his pairing with MVP made him a legitimate challenger at Backlash. So far, Drew McIntyre has had two great title defenses on PPV and is set to have a WWE title defense against another man who he has a history with - Dolph Ziggler.

The ShowOff Dolph Ziggler has been written off already and he's viewed as a "filler" opponent for Drew McIntyre until SummerSlam 2020. In all likeliness, he is, but given that we're in the pandemic era of wrestling, we shouldn't be too surprised to see WWE pull the trigger in the weirdest way, possibly ending Drew McIntyre's WWE title reign prematurely.

Either way, here are five major consequences if Dolph Ziggler beats Drew McIntyre to win the WWE Championship at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules:

#5. A new Dolph Ziggler and a new direction

Could we see another resurgence?

If WWE goes in the unlikely direction of Dolph Ziggler as the WWE Champion, it'll be clear that a big change is coming. Not only will we see an overall change in the direction of the main event scene on RAW, but we could see Dolph Ziggler have another major career resurgence.

It's tough to rule out Dolph Ziggler sometimes when he's had many incredibly memorable moments over the years. While he's proven to be a World Championship-caliber talent, he hasn't had consistency or momentum in almost four years now.

However, we won't be seeing the same Dolph Ziggler if he wins the WWE title. It'll likely result in a big character change.