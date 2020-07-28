5 Major Consequences of Randy Orton becoming the new WWE Champion at SummerSlam

This week on WWE Monday Night RAW, Randy Orton was scheduled to name his next target. As many expected and wanted, Randy Orton set his eyes on the big prize as he challenged WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for a match at SummerSlam. McIntyre, being the fighting champion that he is, accepted it and went on to receive an RKO to end WWE RAW.

With that, the WWE Championship match for SummerSlam has been made official as the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will defend his title against the man who has become more vicious than ever, Randy Orton.

Ever since defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to become the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre has had a great run with the title. While he has defeated the likes of The Big Show, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and others, Randy Orton is surely his biggest challenge to date. Many WWE fans, in fact, believe that the 'Legend Killer' to dethrone McIntyre at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

So considering that does happen, let's take a look at the five major consequences of Randy Orton becoming the WWE Champion at SummerSlam. Be sure to comment down and let me know whether you would like to see him win the title or not?

#5 A lengthy (and last?) World title reign for Randy Orton

This week on RAW, Randy Orton mentioned his long list of accomplishments in WWE. There's no doubt about the fact that he is one of the most successful and popular WWE Superstar in history. With a massive 13 World Championship victories, Randy Orton is only behind three other men in the list of most World titles.

If Randy Orton manages to defeat Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam, he would tie with Triple H for 14 World Championship reigns - a feat that many Superstars can only dream of achieving. Randy Orton is undoubtedly one of the greatest champions in WWE history.

But with thing to consider is that this might just be his last world title reign with WWE. At the age of 40 and with a huge WWE roster filled with talented Superstars, there's no certainty that he might get his hands on a world title again. And if that is the case, we might be in for one last long title reign which might last up to WrestleMania 37. More on that later!