5 Major consequences of WWE removing Paul Heyman as RAW Executive Director

Paul Heyman has officially been removed as the Executive Director of RAW.

With Paul Heyman making many major changes, what's next for Monday Night RAW?

Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman is no longer a backstage figure on RAW. WWE recently announced that Paul Heyman has been relieved of his duties as the RAW Executive Director in a move to 'consolidate' the creative writing process. Bruce Prichard, who was in his position on SmackDown, will now be taking charge of both brands.

In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer. https://t.co/KOahV2sO5q — WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2020

In the eyes of many, this was a bad move. It's hard to disagree when Paul Heyman's presence on RAW backstage has been such a big difference-maker. Aleister Black is one such Superstar who has greatly benefited from Heyman personally ensuring his draft to RAW. In an interview on WWE Backstage, this is what Aleister Black had to say about Paul Heyman:

“Never in a million years did I think some kid from Amsterdam would be in a position not only would he be in the Money in the Bank and a fan favorite, but be informed and led by people like Paul Heyman. It’s mind-blowing … it’s necessary to have these people in my close circle because that is what’s going to elevate me to the next stage within the WWE.” (H/T WrestlingInc)

Paul Heyman's departure was reportedly due to RAW being a 'mess' lately. WrestleVotes tweeted:

Regarding the creative change, source indicates that RAW has been a mess lately. At times recently the show has changed up to the point of air. While the blame isn’t solely on Heyman, he is the one taking the fall here. “It couldn’t continue like this” was an exact quote I got. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 12, 2020

Here are five major consequences of Paul Heyman being removed as RAW Executive Director:

#5. Possible change in the direction of the Women's division post-Paul Heyman

Becky Lynch was the central figure of RAW this past year

Becky Lynch has taken a long hiatus for a great reason, but there's no denying just how much it's going to affect the Women's division. The Man Becky Lynch was the RAW Women's Champion for over a year and was the central figure on the Red brand, arguably on the same level as any top male on RAW.

With Lynch gone, the direction of the RAW Women's division has had to make a major change and we can't be sure what it was when Heyman was around. There could be a bigger overhaul in creative plans, but we can only hope that it's for the better.

