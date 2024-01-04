5 major decisions Triple H and WWE could take before WrestleMania to alter the wrestling landscape in 2024

WWE is red hot in the lead-up to WrestleMania, and Triple H couldn’t be more proud. The Game has overseen some of the biggest and monumental changes to the product in the past year. He’s also been pivotal in bringing back a huge name in CM Punk.

The Straight Edge Superstar made his illustrious return to the company at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. He made his in-ring return at a WWE live event in MSG on December 26. His Premium Live Event return will take place at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Punk is speculated to main event WrestleMania Night 1 against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Let’s take a look at five major decisions Triple H and WWE could take before The Show of Shows to alter the wrestling landscape in 2024:

#5. Book major stars for international PLEs

WWE made history with its international Premium Live Events in 2023. Nick Khan’s vision proved fruitful for the promotion as these events turned out to be profitable. The trend is set to continue in 2024 as Australia hosts the Elimination Chamber in February.

Triple H has pulled off some huge surprise appearances on international PLEs in the past. The Game could book big names like The Rock and John Cena to work these events at least once or twice in 2024 – subject to their availability, of course.

#4. Officially launch NXT Europe

NXT Europe has been in the works for many years. The project was announced in August 2022 as a rebranded version of NXT UK.

For those unaware, WWE released many stars from their UK brand. Big names such as Gunther and Tyler Bate moved to the states to work for Stamford.

Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels, had stated in September they hoped to kick off NXT Europe in 2024. Triple H could announce the launch tomorrow night on Peacock, but that seems unlikely.

#3. Partnership with IMPACT through Endeavor

IMPACT Wrestling’s recent announcement has got the wrestling world talking. The promotion has ditched the term pay-per-view and replaced it with Premium Live Event. The change comes ahead of Hard to Kill 2024, which will see the company revert to the TNA name.

Speculations are running rampant on social media that Triple H’s announcement on WWE Preview Special 2024 could have something to do with IMPACT Wrestling. The Chief Content Officer could announce a partnership with the promotion through Endeavor.

#2. Crossovers with NJPW & Stardom

In 2023, Shinsuke Nakamura returned to his home country of Japan. The King of Strong Style squared off against the legendary Great Muta, a great match as part of his farewell tour.

The crossover trend continued in 2024 as NXT’s Charlie Dempsey challenged Katsuhiko Nakajima for his Triple Crown Title.

Fans can expect crossovers between WWE and top promotions from Japan in the coming months. Who know, we might even get NJPW (and by extension Stardom) in the mix now that the legendary Ace Hiroshi Tanahashi is the President of the promotion.

#1. Triple H announces RAW's move to WBD

SmackDown will be moving to the USA Network in October 2024. The blue brand currently airs on Fox every Friday. NXT will also get a new home on CW. That leaves RAW with a potential new network, but that might change as well.

There are heavy speculations that WWE’s flagship show could be moving to WBD in 2024. Triple H could announce the move as soon as tomorrow night when he appears on WWE Preview Special 2024 on Peacock.

