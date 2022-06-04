Solo Sikoa is one of the most exciting prospects on NXT 2.0. The Samoan superstar made his in-ring debut with the brand in 2021 and has battled against some of the best and brightest the show has had. This ranges from Gunther to Santos Escobar to Cameron Grimes, among others.

Looking back, Solo Sikoa has already had some memorable bouts in his time with the company. His quest for the NXT North American Championship has been a highlight of his time on the brand and he remains in title contention.

With quality matches behind him, Solo Sikoa has a bright future ahead of him. The NXT star will end up on the main roster and meet great success provided no unexpected incidents occur. When he does receive a call to join either RAW or SmackDown, there is a wealth of quality talent for him to compete with. The two brands are the biggest in pro wrestling and feature the most important names in the industry. Of those names, who would be the best bouts for Sikoa?

Below are 5 major matches for Solo Sikoa on WWE's main roster.

#5. Sami Zayn's Bloodline affiliation could make him a target

Sami Zayn and Kayla Braxton

Upon entering NXT, Solo Sikoa was described as the forgotten member of The Bloodline. Below is WWE.com's bio for the rising star:

"The Street Champion of the Island has arrived. Solo Sikoa is the apple that fell far from the illustrious Anoa’i family tree. Given up on and abandoned, he survived by fighting on the streets since he was just 15 years old. But Sikoa is done eating scraps, and now he has come to NXT to take food off everyone else’s table."

The description makes it clear that Solo isn't exactly close to The Bloodline. He was given up on and abanoned, left to fend for himself. If WWE were to use this story, Solo could become The Bloodline hunter. The story could be similar to Owen Hart targeting DX, Kazarian targeting The Elite, and Sting targeting the New World Order. This storyline also benefits from the family background.

If this angle were to take place, Sami Zayn would likely be the first target of Sikoa. He isn't related to the family, thus making him disposable to the group. Plus, a major match and victory over Sami would give Solo Sikoa instant credibility before he'd begin to target his older brothers and his cousin.

#4. Randy Orton has been a rival of Solo Sikoa's family

Randy Orton

An alternate direction for Solo Sikoa would not be battling his family, but instead targeting enemies of his family. One of the key stars who fits this description is the legendary Randy Orton.

Orton has battled Solo's family for years in WWE. He's taken on the likes of Umaga, The Usos, The Rock, and Roman Reigns through various points in his twenty-year career. He was even temporarily aligned with two of Solo's cousins, Manu and Sim Snuka. Neither lasted in Randy Orton's Legacy faction for long, though, as Orton verbally and physically abused both men.

If Sikoa wants to defend his family's honor, going after The Viper may do the trick. Beyond that family aspect, targeting such a major star would put all eyes on the Samoan superstar immediately. If Solo somehow manages to defeat Orton, his own legacy will begin to be established.

#3. Roman Reigns would be a dream opponent for Solo Sikoa

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns is Solo Sikoa's cousin. The story of Solo wanting revenge on his family for rejecting him is an exciting one. With Roman in particular, it could really feel personal.

Reigns is The Head of the Table. He runs The Bloodline faction while also being the most dominant member of the family in professional wrestling today. Solo being ousted by his blood was likely led by Roman himself.

Another fun aspect of the potential match is Roman's treatment of The Usos. Jimmy and Jey are Solo's brothers. Perhaps the younger Samoan superstar sees how Roman treats his brothers and chooses to stand up to him on their behalf. Whatever path the story takes, it would be the biggest possible role for Sikoa. A bout against Reigns would be gigantic for Solo's career. Roman is surely a dream opponent for the Samoan superstar.

#2. Cody Rhodes is the hot ticket in WWE today

If Solo chooses to avoid anything to do with his family, there are plenty of other big stars he could combat. Cody Rhodes is one of the most popular stars in WWE today. The American Nightmare recently returned to the promotion to a lot of fanfare, and the WWE Universe is always looking to see what the star may do next.

The Samoan superstar choosing Cody Rhodes for his first main roster match and feud would be huge for him. If somebody debuting on RAW wants to make a splash, there's very little better than challenging a superstar like Cody.

Of course, there's also a potential Bloodline link if WWE chooses to take that direction. Rhodes has said emphatically that he wants the WWE Championship. Perhaps Solo takes exception to Cody repeatedly mentioning that he wants the title held by his cousin.

#1. Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa would be star-making

The best performer for Solo to debut against on the main roster is probably Seth Rollins. The Visionary is arguably the best in-ring talent in the entire company. He has phenomenal matches on a regular basis. The man is a workhorse. Seth would surely make Solo look incredible in the ring while also teaching him some tricks along the way.

In addition to his in-ring ability, Seth always has plenty of mic and television time. So being in a program against Rollins means the opposing superstar will get a lot of screen time. That screen time will only boost his standing in the company and with the WWE Universe.

This just amounts to a handful of interesting bouts Solo could have on the main roster. Whether he eventually winds up on RAW or SmackDown, the Samoan superstar has many memorable matches ahead of him.

