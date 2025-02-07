5 major names who could return on WWE SmackDown

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown will air live from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. It will be the first episode of the blue brand following Royal Rumble 2025.

There is a massive Triple Threat Match rumored to be the main event of tonight's show. The company may also be planning on having some major stars return to the blue brand as well.

Listed below are five major names that could return tonight on WWE SmackDown:

#5. Jade Cargill could finally return to WWE

Cargill at Bash In Berlin 2024 - Source: Getty

Jade Cargill has not appeared on WWE television since she was brutally attacked last year. The former AEW star was the victim of a backstage assault by a mystery star and was slammed on top of a car in the parking lot.

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis launched an investigation to find the culprit but has had no luck so far. Naomi has replaced Cargill in the tag team with Bianca Beliar and the duo are recognized as the Women's Tag Team Champions. Jade Cargill could finally make her return to SmackDown tonight and reveal who attacked her a few months ago.

#4. The Wyatt Sicks could debut on SmackDown tonight

The Wyatt Sicks debuted last year with a ton of momentum, but it quickly faded. The faction was involved in a rivalry with The Final Testament, but Karrion Kross' faction ultimately got the better of the sinister group.

Uncle Howdy's faction utilized the Transfer Window to move from RAW to SmackDown but has not made an appearance on the blue brand yet. The mysterious group may appear during tonight's show, and potentially reignite their feud with The Miz.

#3. Solo Sikoa could finally return

Solo Sikoa was booed out of the building by the WWE Universe on the January 17 edition of SmackDown. Sikoa decided not to speak to the audience and left the ring instead. Roman Reigns defeated the 31-year-old in a Tribal Combat Match on the January 6 episode of RAW last month.

Sikoa may return tonight on SmackDown and finally address his loss to Roman Reigns last month. He could also explain why he has been absent from WWE television and what the future holds for The Bloodline going forward.

#2. Alexa Bliss could make her return to SmackDown

Alexa Bliss returned to the company after two years during the Women's Royal Rumble Match this past Saturday. Little Miss Bliss was the 21st entrant in the bout and got a great reaction from the fans in attendance before being eliminated by Liv Morgan.

It has been rumored that Bliss will be a member of the SmackDown roster moving forward following her return at Royal Rumble. Bliss has not competed in a match on the blue brand since 2022 and could make her long-awaited return tonight.

#1. WWE could bring Omos back tonight

Omos as a Pro-Wrestling NOAH event - Source: Getty

Omos has not competed in a WWE match since April 2024. He was in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal last year, which was won by Bronson Reed. MVP (Montel Vontavious Porter) used to be the Nigerian Giant's manager but was removed from the roster last year and is now the leader of The Hurt Syndicate in All Elite Wrestling.

It was recently reported that the company wanted Omos back in the United States ahead of the Royal Rumble. The Nigerian Giant was having success in Pro Wrestling NOAH during his hiatus from the company. Omos was not featured in the Men's Royal Rumble Match last weekend, but the company may have plans to reintroduce him on SmackDown tonight.

