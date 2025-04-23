5 major returns that could happen on WWE SmackDown

WWE WrestleMania 41 is in the books, and it was a very eventful show. The Showcase of the Immortals was followed up with an exciting edition of RAW, which featured the returns of three WWE stars.

This Friday's show will be the first edition of SmackDown following WrestleMania 41. The company could be planning on having some more stars return to television this week on the blue brand.

Listed below are five stars who could return on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Alexa Bliss could return on WWE SmackDown

Alexa Bliss went on a two-year hiatus from the company following her loss to Bianca Belair at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. She returned as a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match in February but was thrown over the top rope by Liv Morgan.

Bliss has not been seen since coming up short in the Women's Elimination Chamber match earlier this year. Little Miss Bliss could potentially return to action this Friday night on SmackDown.

#4. Nia Jax

Nia Jax had a dominant 2024 but has not been utilized much this year so far. The Irresistible Force has not competed in a match since Elimination Chamber. She teamed up with Candice LeRae in a losing effort to Trish Stratus and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Jax may return on SmackDown this week to attack Stratton following her victory over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. The Buff Barbie became champion by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax in January.

#3. Sheamus

Sheamus has been off WWE television for a couple of months now. The last time The Celtic Warrior competed in a televised match was the Men's Royal Rumble earlier this year.

The veteran is listed as a member of the RAW roster but could easily use the company's Transfer Window to switch brands. The 47-year-old might decide to show up on SmackDown and confront United States Champion Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf defeated LA Knight to become champion at WrestleMania, and Sheamus would be a great option for his first challenger.

#2. Aleister Black

Aleister Black was released by the promotion in 2021 and quickly signed with All Elite Wrestling. However, his tenure at AEW was disappointing, and he only captured the Trios Championship once during his time in the company.

Rusev returned this past Monday night on RAW after exiting AEW, and Aleister Black could follow in his footsteps. Black thrived during his time in NXT back in the day, and Triple H may have big plans for him on the main roster.

#1. The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks haven't made an appearance since December 2024. The faction disappeared after Karrion Kross pinned Uncle Howdy in a six-man tag team match on the red brand last year.

Uncle Howdy's faction transferred from RAW to SmackDown following the loss but haven't shown up on the blue brand yet. The mysterious group could finally return on SmackDown to explain their absence and potentially reveal their next target.

