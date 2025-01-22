5 major stars who could shockingly be left off the WWE Royal Rumble card

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will air live on February 1 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The winners of the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches go on to challenge for a major title at WrestleMania. Bayley and Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble matches last year and went on to become champions on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and more stars have already announced that they will be competing in the match next month. However, there is a chance that some major names will not get the opportunity to compete at the premium live event.

Listed below are five major WWE stars who could be left off the card at Royal Rumble 2025.

#5. Rhea Ripley may not be in action at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Rhea Ripley was in a personal rivalry with Liv Morgan for months but finally got the better of the 30-year-old earlier this month on WWE RAW. The Eradicator captured the Women's World Championship from the Judgment Day star and hit Dominik Mysterio with a low blow after the match.

The 28-year-old will be defending her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event. As of now, she is not scheduled to compete at the premium live event, and she would have no reason to enter the Women's Royal Rumble match as the reigning champion if she retains the title this weekend.

#4. Jade Cargill may not return ahead of the premium live event

Jade Cargill had an impressive showing at Royal Rumble 2024 but may not be in action at the show this year. The former AEW star has not been seen since she was brutally attacked on the November 22, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown.

Naomi has since replaced Cargill in the tag team with Bianca Belair, and the duo are now recognized as the Women's Tag Team Champions. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis launched an investigation to find the culprit of the mystery attack, but there have been no substantial storyline developments so far. The company simply may not have plans for Cargill at the moment, and it could cause her to be left off the card for Royal Rumble 2025.

#3. Gunther could miss Royal Rumble 2025

Gunther currently finds himself in a similar situation to Rhea Ripley. The leader of Imperium will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Main Event Jey noted that he would have the crowd on his side during the title match in his confrontation with The Ring General this past Monday night on WWE RAW. However, he will be the underdog at Saturday Night's Main Event, and Gunther would have no need to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match if he defeats Jey Uso this Saturday night.

#2. Randy Orton could be absent from the major show

Randy Orton has been absent from WWE television since Kevin Owens hit him with a Piledriver on the November 8, 2024 episode of SmackDown. Cody Rhodes is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Owens in a Ladder match at Royal Rumble 2025.

The Viper is a legend of the business and the promotion will likely have plans for him at WrestleMania 41. However, the company could want to keep him off television for the time being to continue to sell Owens' attack, and he may not be factored into the plans for the premium live event on February 1.

#1. Alexa Bliss' anticipated return may not happen at Royal Rumble 2025

WWE fans have been waiting for Alexa Bliss to return to the ring for two years now. Little Miss Bliss has not competed in a match since her loss to Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023.

It was reported by PW Insider today that the company had plans for Bliss to return as a member of The Wyatt Sicks, but they never came to fruition. It was also noted in the report that the veteran was not a part of the creative pitches for the Women's Royal Rumble match. The disappointing report could mean that Bliss' fans will have to wait a while longer for her return to the ring.

