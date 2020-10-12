5 major WWE dream matches that got cancelled

WWE is undoubtedly the biggest wrestling company in the world. Having been such for an overwhelming majority of the past four decades, most of the industry's biggest names have stepped foot in a WWE ring. As a result, the company has booked countless dream matches.

Whether between two rising stars on similar upward trajectories, a rematch of a classic match outside WWE, or simply a clash between WWE's two biggest icons, fans have been treated to some monumental matches. Several dream matches have delivered spectacularly, as well.

However, not every dream match that WWE has planned was able to happen. While some of them did happen under different circumstances, the setting was perfect for each of the following WWE dream matches to achieve legendary status. Unfortunately, various factors led to each of them being canceled.

WWE and its fans have been robbed of some fantastic spectacles in the past. Here are five major WWE dream matches that got canceled.

#5 Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch (WWE Survivor Series 2018)

The build to this match was so hot.

The only match on this list that was officially announced, Ronda Rousey's big Champion vs. Champion clash with Becky Lynch at Survivor Series 2018 had quite the heated build. Both Superstars cut vicious promos on each other, with Lynch's stock rising every week following her big push as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

The feud quickly became personal and escalated further when The Man led an invasion of RAW, by SmackDown, to make a huge statement heading into Survivor Series. Lynch attacked Rousey and looked like a million bucks while doing so, but she suffered a broken nose at the hands of Nia Jax.

As a result, this highly anticipated dream match was canceled and WWE put Charlotte Flair in the match against Rousey. While her big moment was taken away for her, Becky Lynch would only grow as a megastar in WWE. The image of her swaggering up the stands with a bloodied nose has become iconic.

The Man rode this wave of momentum and won the Royal Rumble Match, enabling her to challenge Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35. However, Charlotte and the SmackDown Women's Title were added to the mix, meaning we are yet to see a one-on-one grudge match between Lynch and Rousey.