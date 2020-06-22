5 Recent WWE dream matches that actually delivered

WWE has booked many dream matches in the past few years.

While not every WWE dream match worked, some of them were magnificent.

WWE has delivered some outstanding matches over the past few years.

With the immense talent pool WWE has amassed over the past few years, there were bound to be a lot of dream matches that would play out. Fans always love to envision scenarios in their heads, pitting two top stars against each other.

There are many factors which make up a dream match in WWE. Whether it is a showdown between two legends, a clash between the faces of two different companies, a battle between past and present, or something else, there has been no shortage of such highly-anticipated contests in WWE over the past few years.

However, with the heightened expectations, some dream matches disappointed the fans. Examples include AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34 and the infamous DX vs Brothers of Destruction match from Crown Jewel 2018. That being said, we have also witnessed some dream matches play out to perfection.

Quite a few of those such encounters lived up to their hype, giving WWE fans some excellent matches that will be worth remembering. Here are five recent WWE dream matches that actually delivered.

#5 AJ Styles vs Finn Balor (TLC 2017)

No build? No problem.

When AJ Styles signed for WWE, fans were quick to name some dream matches for him in the company. One of the biggest ones mentioned was Finn Balor, with the promise of a high-profile Bullet Club-based angle between the former leaders of the revolutionary heel stable.

Styles and Balor had never actually faced each other before, making an eventual showdown more of a dream scenario than it would have been. However, this dream match came about in the most bizarre way possible, as part of a last-minute scramble following an illness wrecking plans for the RAW-exclusive TLC pay-per-view in October 2017.

WWE replaced Bray Wyatt with The Phenomenal One as the Demon's opponent at the show. So, with a couple of days' notice and zero storyline build-up, we were getting AJ Styles vs 'Demon' Finn Balor for the first time ever. And it lived up to the hype. The two put on a clinic, doing the best with the cards they were dealt with.

Styles and Balor made each other look incredible, ensuring there wouldn't be any real loser on the night. The face-painted Irishman won in the end though, courtesy of a brutal Coup de Grace. The only two words that could describe the action in this match are, well, too sweet!

