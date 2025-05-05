5 major WWE returns that could happen on RAW 

WWE RAW will air live from the CHI Health Center tomorrow night in Omaha, Nebraska. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce revealed earlier today that returning stars Rusev and JD McDonagh will both be in action during tomorrow night's show.

It was also announced that Women's World Champion IYO SKY will be squaring off against Roxanne Perez tomorrow night. This week's edition of RAW will be the final episode of the red brand before Backlash 2025 next Saturday night.

Listed below are five major returns that could happen during this week's episode of WWE RAW.

#5. Cody Rhodes could return on WWE RAW tomorrow night

WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

Cody Rhodes defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41. The 47-year-old shockingly turned heel at Elimination Chamber, and Travis Scott interfered at The Show of Shows to help Cena become champion.

The American Nightmare has not made an appearance since his loss at WrestleMania. Rhodes could make his return on RAW tomorrow night and announce that he has transferred to the red brand. The former champion could reveal that he is ready to start a new journey and reveal that he has the World Heavyweight Championship in his sights.

#4. Sheamus

Sheamus has disappeared from WWE television and was not booked for a match at WrestleMania this year. The veteran has not competed in a televised match since coming up short in the Men's Royal Rumble earlier this year.

The Celtic Warrior could finally make his return on tomorrow night's edition of RAW to call out The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom captured the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, and Sheamus has never won the title in his career.

Sheamus could make it known that he wanted to win the title from Mysterio, setting up an interesting rivalry for the Intercontinental Championship moving forward.

#3. Bronson Reed

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Bronson Reed suffered a major injury at WWE Survivor Series 2024 and has not competed since the PLE last year. He joined Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline for the Men's WarGames match, but the group came up short against Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline.

Reed recently teased that he was going to go after the World Heavyweight Championship. Jey Uso captured the title from Gunther at WrestleMania 41, and Bronson Reed would make a great rival for The Yeet Master on RAW. Reed may return during tomorrow night's show and warn Jey Uso that his days as World Heavyweight Champion are numbered.

#2. Asuka and Kairi Sane (The Kabuki Warriors)

Asuka and Kairi Sane have been absent from WWE television for a while now. Kairi Sane has not been seen since she was the victim of a backstage attack by Pure Fusion Collective in December 2024. Asuka has been out of action since Backlash 2024 with a knee injury.

The Kabuki Warriors could return on RAW tomorrow night to call out Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. Morgan and Rodriguez lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania but won them back the following night on RAW.

#1. Roman Reigns

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match in the main event of Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 41. Paul Heyman betrayed both Punk and Reigns during the match to help The Visionary emerge victorious.

Bron Breakker aligned with Rollins and Heyman on the RAW following The Showcase of the Immortals and leveled Reigns with a Spear through the barricade. The Tribal Chief could return on WWE RAW tomorrow night to get revenge on Breakker, setting up a potential singles match between the two stars down the line.

