5 tag team specialists who became major solo superstars in WWE

WWE currently has a selection of fantastic tag teams across its rosters. The Usos and The New Day are the highlights of the division, and they showed their capabilities with yet another excellent match in the latest episode of SmackDown.

Despite a lack of main event opportunities, many tag teams in the history of the company have regularly received the loudest cheers from the audience. The Road Warriors became synonymous with massive pop during their entrance, leading to the origin of the term "road warrior pop."

However, certain tag team superstars have left their partnership to become major solo superstars in WWE. They have reached the main event status and won major championships in the process.

Here is a list of five tag team specialists who became major solo superstars in WWE.

#5 WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Edge's resurgence as a WWE Superstar saw battle the likes of Randy Orton and Seth Rollins in violent, outstanding matches. He is a Hall of Famer with 11-time World Championship reigns.

However, The Ultimate Opportunist also held the tag title 14 times in his WWE career. His career in the company saw him as a part of The Brood. Later, Edge became a household name for his partnership with Christian, delivering incredible matches against the likes of The Hardy Boyz.

Christian went on to become a world champion as well, but Edge topped him in fame and charisma and became successful as a main eventer.

