5 major WWE stars who could miss WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is quickly approaching, and the company has several major feuds heading into the biggest show of the year. Cody Rhodes will be defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena, and Gunther will be putting the World Heavyweight Title on the line against Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso.

It was announced this past Friday on SmackDown that CM Punk will be battling Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania next month. However, many major stars may not be featured on The Show of Shows this year.

Listed below are five major superstars who could miss WrestleMania 41:

#5. Nia Jax could miss WWE WrestleMania this year

Nia Jax on SmackDown - Source: Getty

Nia Jax had an impressive reign as WWE Women's Champion, but Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on The Irresistible Force on the January 3 edition of SmackDown. Stratton will be defending the title against Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41.

Jax challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this year as well, but came up short. The Irresistible Force hasn't competed since she and Candice LeRae lost to Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus at Elimination Chamber 2025. While 2024 was one of the best years of her career, 2025 has not gotten off to the best start, and she might be in danger of missing WrestleMania 41.

#4. Omos might miss The Show of Shows next month

WWE Superstar Omos could miss WrestleMania for the second year in a row. The Nigerian Giant captured the RAW Tag Team Championship alongside AJ Styles at WrestleMania 37, but his popularity has dwindled ever since.

He used to be managed by MVP, but the veteran's time in the promotion came to an end last year, and he currently leads The Hurt Syndicate in All Elite Wrestling. Omos spent some time in Japan earlier this year and won the GHC Tag Team Championship with Jack Morris.

However, he returned to the United States without defending the title, and hasn't been booked in a match by the company in 2025. It seems very likely that the former champion will not be in action at WrestleMania 41 next month.

#3. The Miz may miss the biggest show of the year

The Miz on SmackDown - Source: Getty

The Miz has had an incredible career as a WWE Superstar and defeated John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 27, thanks to the help of The Rock. However, The A-Lister is not involved in a prominent storyline at the moment, and is currently in an alliance with Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown.

Jimmy Uso got the better of The Miz this past Friday on the blue brand and will be squaring off against Gunther this Monday on RAW. The Miz has had some memorable WrestleMania moments in the past, but it doesn't appear that it will be the case this year.

#2. Rey Mysterio may not be in action at WrestleMania 41

Rey Mysterio in Los Angeles for the premiere of Netflix's "WWE Monday Night Raw" - Source: Getty

Rey Mysterio is a legend of the wrestling business and has had several great WrestleMania matches over the years. He defeated his son, The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio, in a singles match at WrestleMania 39, and got the better of him again in a tag team bout last year.

However, the Latino World Order star is not involved in a meaningful storyline on RAW ahead of the show this year. The WWE Hall of Famer may not make an appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All next month in Las Vegas.

#1. Alexa Bliss has disappeared from WWE television

Alexa Bliss enters the Royal Rumble - Source: Getty

Alexa Bliss returned from a two-year hiatus during the Women's Royal Rumble Match on February 1 and had an impressive performance before being hurled over the top rope by one-half of the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan. The 30-year-old also eliminated Bliss in the Women's Elimination Chamber bout earlier this month.

Bliss has not been seen since Elimination Chamber 2025, and is rumored not to be returning until The Wyatt Sicks are ready. Bliss returned to the company with a ton of fanfare, but could be scrapped from the plans for this year's WrestleMania.

