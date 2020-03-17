5 massive changes we could see with WrestleMania 36 at the WWE Performance Center

WWE officially announced that WrestleMania 36 will happen at the Performance Center in Orlando.

What major changes will be seen? Who will be affected the most?

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet first broke the news that WrestleMania 36 is being planned to go ahead inside a different venue than planned - the WWE Performance Center. As you know, the latest episode of RAW and SmackDown took place from the Performance Center and that's where WWE will continue to be heading into WrestleMania 36. They posted a full statement, saying:

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

This is undoubtedly heartbreaking for fans who booked their tickets from across the world to come and watch WrestleMania 36, but the reality is that in the bigger picture, avoiding a gathering of 75,000+ people is the right call to make.

As a result, we're going to have the smallest and most unique WrestleMania in WWE history and here are a few changes we can expect:

#5. WWE pulling something big out of the box

Triple H

WWE is in a compromising position where WrestleMania 36 is in jeopardy. While being in the Performance Center could make the event lose all its aura and traction, WWE knows that they have to pull something big to get attention.

The Undertaker possibly changing gimmicks could be a sign of that, and while it may not be an outright surprise, WWE may make some major creative moves that they haven't before to garner attention for their biggest show of the year.

WWE has a few more weeks for that and we expect something big to happen before WrestleMania 36.

