5 massive Royal Rumble 2023 singles matches that could be set up by WWE Survivor Series 2022

WWE Survivor Series 2022 is just days away, and the excitement for the War Games-themed event is at fever pitch. The Bloodline is set to take on Team Brawling Brutes while Team Bianca steps into the two-ring battlefield with Team Bayley. The rest of the card is equally blockbuster, with a triple-threat United States Title match and Balor vs Styles II among the announced matches.

Team Bayley secured the advantage in the Women's WarGames match as Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka in WWE RAW's main event. On the men's side, Team Brutey mocked (or paid tribute to, depending on who you ask) Roman Reigns with a Shield-esque entrance. Amidst all the multi-person warfare on Saturday, a number of one-on-one battles could be set up for Royal Rumble 2023 which will finally put various storylines to bed.

Let's look at five singles matches that could be set up by WWE Survivor Series 2022 for the January premium live event.

#5 Team Bianca's mystery woman vs Bayley

Who will it be?

Who will Team Bianca's fifth member be? Will it be Sasha Banks? Raquel Rodriguez? Charlotte Flair? Becky Lynch? The extremely underrated Xia Li? We'll find out on Friday, but one thing is for certain: she will get on Bayley's bad side, and this could lead to a match.

The Role Model has been embroiled in a long-term feud with Bianca Belair since returning, which is expected to end at Survivor Series. She will need a new direction post-WarGames, and with Mia Yim seemingly tied up with Rhea Ripley, her next opponent is likely to be the mystery woman. This rivalry could keep her busy until Royal Rumble 2023 or even extend to WrestleMania 39!

Who will the fifth woman be? We can't wait to find out!

#4 Bobby Lashley vs Seth Rollins

The All Mighty and The Visionary may not be done with each other after Survivor Series

Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and Austin Theory are set to fight a triple-threat war over the United States Championship at WWE Survivor Series 2022. Theory will be looking to announce his arrival as the company's present, while Lashley will seek to continue his ruthless dominance since his narrow loss to Brock Lesnar. Rollins, on the other hand, will be hoping to extend his first title reign in almost three years beyond a measly seven weeks.

All three men have been at each other's throats in recent weeks over the prestigious title, but someone has to take the pin on Saturday. This will most likely be Mr. All Day, who will then turn his sights to the Royal Rumble after hanging with two legends of the game. This could induce Lashley to demand a one-on-one rematch with Rollins so he can finally reclaim his title with no excuses.

This would be a fine addition to the Royal Rumble 2023 card.

#3: "Michin" Mia Yim's problems with Rhea Ripley are likely to go beyond WWE Survivor Series 2022

Mia Yim returned to WWE after Crown Jewel to help The OC "deal with their Rhea Ripley problem". The former Retribution member helped the club level things up with The Judgment Day by neutralizing the advantage provided by Ripley to the latter. Yim and Ripley are yet to face off one-on-one in the ring, though.

The duo are set to clash in the women's WarGames match, where they will undoubtedly come into contact. This is unlikely to be the end of their animosity, though, with a singles match almost certain to follow. Ripley vs Yim at the Royal Rumble could be a solid match, and a win for the Eradicator could give her momentum to go on and win the 30-woman match.

#2 Sheamus vs Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal championship could headline Royal Rumble 2023

Roman Reigns and Sheamus have some history in the WWE. The Celtic Warrior famously cashed in the Money In The Bank contract on The Big Dog in 2015, ending his first reign as world champion in five minutes and fifteen seconds. Fast forward to Survivor Series 2022 and both men are on the runs of a lifetime.

The Tribal Chief and The Celtic Warrior are yet to meet in a one-on-one match in their current super-popular personas, but are set to meet in WarGames. Given their iconic stature in WWE, the Royal Rumble would be the perfect stage to have them face off. It would be an incredible match with a very invested crowd, and a Sheamus loss would be a big notch in Reigns' belt without hurting the former's momentum.

It would be the perfect way to usher the undisputed champion into WrestleMania season and reward veteran Sheamus for organically winning over the fans.

#1 Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2023 could have huge WrestleMania 39 implications

The most intriguing Bloodline-centric match at Royal Rumble 2023 may not involve Roman Reigns or the Undisputed Universal WWE championship. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been on-again, off-again rivals for the last 20 years in various promotions, and their story is evergreen. The two best friends cum mortal enemies find themselves at loggerheads again at WWE Survivor Series 2022 on opposing sides of WarGames.

Zayn's odd-man-out position in The Bloodline has been the highlight of the group's storyline recently, but it is bound to fall apart before WrestleMania 39. This could begin with Survivor Series, where Owens could bring Zayn's Bloodline loyalties into question. This could result in Reigns forcing his Honorary Uce to fight his oldest friend as a way of proving himself to the group.

Cue a match at Royal Rumble 2023 where Zayn potentially turns babyface in time to win the Elimination Chamber match in his hometown of Montreal and eventually faces Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

WWE Survivor Series 2022 could be the beginning of the end of The Bloodline.

