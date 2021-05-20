5 matches AJ Styles must have before he retires

The Phenomenal One is one of the best in-ring performers of his generation. AJ Styles is respected, loved and valued by his peers and the WWE Universe. His wrestling ability is exceptional, and he can put on a great match with just about anyone.

When AJ Styles debuted as a surprise entrant in the 2016 Royal Rumble match, fans were elated because one of the best had finally stepped into a WWE ring. AJ Styles became a multi-time WWE Champion, United States Champion, Intercontinental Champion and RAW Tag-Team Champion.

Styles has also put on classics with Daniel Bryan, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and The Undertaker throughout his WWE tenure.

However, AJ Styles is forty-three now. Despite his age, he continues to wrestle as a full-time Superstar competing at an elite level. In January, he claimed that he could wrestle for the next six years but sometimes felt that his in-ring career could end within 12 months.

AJ Styles' WWE contract expires in 2024. It will most likely mark the end of his illustrious career. That leaves WWE with plenty of time to put together five pivotal match-ups involving Styles.

This list explores five matches AJ Styles must have before riding off into the sunset.

#5 AJ Styles versus Shinsuke Nakamura

AJ Styles faced Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34

'The King of Strong Style' and 'The Phenomenal One' are two names synonymous with professional wrestling. They have fought several times in WWE and NJPW. However, their one-on-one match in NJPW was better than any of their encounters in WWE.

AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura first collided at WrestleMania 34. They put on a great match. However, the expectations were sky-high heading into the match, and they couldn't exceed them. Nakamura turned heel after the match, and their feud continued over the spring of 2018, culminating in a Last Man Standing Match at Money in the Bank where Styles won to retain his WWE Championship.

Their feud was marred by low-blows, questionable booking decisions, and insane expectations. Another high-stakes rivalry is essential to rectify these errors. The expectations won't be that high this time around, and it will allow these two icons to produce a match-of-the-year candidate.

1 / 5 NEXT