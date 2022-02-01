5 Matches that changed the course of WWE history

WWE is the biggest promotion in professional wrestling and has years of history backing it. The company has developed huge superstars that have left an irreplaceable mark on the industry. These stars have competed in the ring with one another to create magic and dramatically shift the landscape of the company.

These historic bouts have been for Championship gold or to settle deeply personal feuds. Whether it be in the main event or opening the show, these are the kind of clashes that are identifiable to every wrestling fan. They leave memories that live on in our minds for years to follow.

Although there have been quite a few signature moments in television contests, this list will be all pay-per-view matches. Superstars always step up more when the lights are on the brightest.

These showdowns totally changed the fortunes of the industry as a whole. In this article, let's take a look at five matches that changed the course of WWE history.

#5 Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon in a Ladder Match for the Undisputed Intercontinental Championship - WWE WrestleMania 10

The very first ladder match in WWE history was between Shawn Michaels and Bret "The Hitman" Hart. However, the first nationally televised ladder match for the company occurred at WrestleMania 10. Following the suspension of Intercontinental Champion Michaels, Razor Ramon won the vacant title. When the HBK returned, he came back with his own Intercontinental Title.

With both men claiming their legitimacy, the company determined that the undisputed Champ will be crowned in a ladder match. Shawn Michaels put in a phenomenal performance, taking risks off the top of the ladder and using it in unique ways to dish out punishment to Ramon. Razor played a valiant babyface, withstanding the pain and fighting from underneath.

Ramon defeated Michaels to become the undisputed Champion, but the impact of this contest was felt on both men and the company. This ladder match solidified the fact that Shawn Michaels would become a top star and future WWE Champion. For Ramon, this cemented him as a bonafide superstar and eventually led to a huge payday from WCW two years later.

The ladder match would become one of the staples of World Wrestling Entertainment. The bout has seen many variations in the years since. Whether it's TLC Match or the Money In The Bank, it always delivers an entertaining spectacle regardless of how many superstars are involved. The WrestleMania 10 Ladder Match set the groundwork for so much in the promotion.

