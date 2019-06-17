5 Matches the WWE Universe would love to see at SummerSlam 2019

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

It's Sink or Swim time for WWE

With Super ShowDown culminating in Saudi Arabia, WWE is gearing for their next big event, SummerSlam 2019. This year's edition of the Biggest Party of the Summer will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on August 18th, 2019.

After being universally panned by fans and critics for Super ShowDown, WWE will need to bounce back in a huge way. With competition staring at it right in its face in the form of AEW, WWE needs to give it's fans something special and memorable.

The last few weeks have an absolute disaster for Vince McMahon and company following Jon Moxley's (FKA Dean Ambrose in WWE) criticism of the company's creative process and them going back to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown.

Add to that, the numerous reports of superstars wanting to leave the company once their current contract expires means that nothing seems to be going WWE's way at the moment.

However, all of that could change if the company puts on a solid show at SummerSlam. Here are five matches that fans would love to see at SummerSlam 2019.

#5 Bayley Vs Ember Moon (SmackDown Women's Championship)

Bayley Vs Moon can help revitalize the blue brand's ailing Women's division

Ever since arriving on the main roster on the RAW after WrestleMania 34, The War Goddess hasn't done anything noteworthy on the main roster. She was out of action for a few months following an injury and returned at WrestleMania 35 in the Women's Battle Royale. Moon was the backbone of NXT's women's division following Asuka's departure to the main roster in 2017. She had a series of great matches against the likes of Asuka and Shayna Baszler during her time in the black and yellow brand.

It is, therefore, quite sad to see a superstar of Moon's caliber being underutilized in such a way. She is currently involved in a feud with Mandy Rose and Sonya DeVille where the only thing she is doing at the moment is screaming at the duo at the top of her lungs.

With names like Charlotte, Bayley, Asuka, Kairi Sane and Ember Moon herself, the blue Brand's women's division was expected to deliver in a big way but sadly that hasn't happened. Instead, we have Alexa Bliss, a RAW Superstar, challenging Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Stomping Ground in a match that has not attracted too many eyeballs.

A match between Bayley and Moon at SummerSlam for the title might just be the shot in the arm that the division needs at the moment. Both Moon and Bayley are incredibly talented and given the right amount of time and a proper build, they can put on a match which fans would remember for years to come.

