5 Matches that could take place at NXT TakeOver XXX

With the Wednesday Night rating wars getting more and more intense every week, NXT is heading towards its next big PPV - NXT TakeOver XXX. As the name suggests, the event will be the thirtieth edition of NXT's highly successful TakeOver shows and will take place on August 22, one night before WWE SummerSlam.

NXT General Manager William Regal has already announced a huge match for the show after NXT Double Champion Keith Lee relinquished the North American Championship. As announced, NXT TakeOver XXX will have a multi-men ladder match for the vacant North American Championship. In the last couple of weeks, we have seen triple-threat qualifiers for the ladder match with Bronson Reed and Dexter Lumis qualifying for the match.

Let's take a look at five more matches that could take place at NXT TakeOver XXX. How excited are you for the show?

#5 Keith Lee vs Karrion Kross - NXT Championship

"Kross, you have clearly made it a point that you 𝒘𝒂𝒏𝒕 my attention, that you 𝒘𝒂𝒏𝒕 my championship and you've done such extra BULL****!" #NXTChampion @RealKeithLee is PISSED. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/QinBFDoKDd — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 30, 2020

At NXT Great American Bash, Keith Lee defeated Adam Cole to win the NXT Championship and became the first Superstar in NXT history to hold both the NXT and the North American titles at the same time. As mentioned above, the Limitless One relinquished his North American title, but he still proudly holds the NXT Championship.

Ever since his victory, he has a huge target on his back as several Superstars want to get a shot at his title, but none have gone to the limits of Karrion Kross. After mercilessly taking out Dominik Dijakovic last week on NXT while looking straight into the eyes of Keith Lee, Karrion Kross was called-out this week by the NXT Champion.

After some distraction and mind games, Kross made it clear that he wants a title shot, or else everyone will suffer just like Dijakovic. Being the fighting champion that he is, Keith Lee agreed and asked him to just pick a time and place.

All the signs point towards a huge match between the two at NXT TakeOver XXX. The NXT General Manager was adamant at title matches having to be earned, and it will be interesting how Karrion Kross "earns" his shot. I won't be surprised to see him go as far as to attack William Regal out of anger.

My only concern with this match is that neither of the two is in a position to take a loss. Keith Lee has just won the NXT Championship and he deserves a decent run. Karrion Kross, on the other hand, is getting a monster push and a loss here would derail his momentum. Who do you think will come out victorious?