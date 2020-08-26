5 matches that should have happened at WWE SummerSlam

After an exciting night of action at WWE SummerSlam, there were many stories set up heading into Payback this Sunday. Title changes, a shocking return and stellar matches have created a lot of buzz for WWE and created a lot of excitement as well.

The buildup to SummerSlam was incredible, with added layers to the storytelling and the addition of match stipulations. Each match felt like it was important and something was on the line. Even the non-title matches felt like there was something meaningful at stake and felt like a must-win situation for each opponent.

While fans were treated to strong performances and feuds that played out on screen, there are some matches that didn't happen at the event. There have been secondary storylines that have not gone very far in recent weeks, with the main focus being on adding depth to the matches that were on the card.

It seems as if the SummerSlam Kickoff Show would have been a perfect opportunity to insert additional matches that could have advanced storylines from recent weeks. This would have also given more wrestlers a chance to have a larger stage, especially with the addition of WWE ThunderDome.

Were there matches that should have been on the card that weren't? There's definitely a case that can be made for additional matches that could have been a part of SummerSlam. Here are five matches that should have been on the card.

Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam

SummerSlam would have been the perfect opportunity for Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to settle their ongoing beef. It seems that every time the two cross paths, there's a violent altercation and that's yet to materialize into a match.

Between backstage encounters, match interferences and more, the two have had quite the back and forth over the last several weeks. A match at SummerSlam could have provided a conclusion to the feud or add additional layers to their story. Other than a mutual desire to become RAW Women's Champion, there has been no additional explanation as to the origins of their feud.

Exploring this match would have added another program in the women's division, creating more paths to challenge for the RAW Women's Championship. Adding additional storylines for the women's roster allows for championship matches that make sense and create parity.

Advertisement

It looks like we have new challengers for Sasha Banks & Bayley’s Tag Team Championships at #WWEPayback in Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler! pic.twitter.com/u8EDlrjjFm — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) August 25, 2020

Now that the pair will team up to face Bayley and Sasha Banks for the Women's Tag Team Championships at Payback, the likelihood of a brawl between the two seems unlikely for now.