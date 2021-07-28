5 matches we must see during the 'Summer of Cena'

John Cena has returned to the WWE and received universal support from the fans that have missed him. The company has announced and promoted a "Summer of Cena" tour that will see the former 16-time world champion appear across RAW and SmackDown over the next two months. This presents a unique opportunity for the promotion.

With John Cena being gone for well over a year, there has been a new crop of WWE superstars that have emerged during the pandemic era. These competitors have yet to step foot in the squared circle with a superstar the caliber of Cena. Whether they win, lose or draw, a chance to do battle with the Doctor of Thuganomics would do a lot for the careers of these superstars.

Welcome to the #SummerOfCena!



Check out more details on the live events where you can SEE @JohnCena this summer. ⬇️https://t.co/whIOXRmLhX — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021

The "Summer of Cena" is underway and should have plenty of intriguing possibilities ahead. In this article, let's take a look at the five matches we must see during the "Summer of Cena". This will exclude the long rumored Cena vs. Roman Reigns Summerslam showdown.

#5 John Cena vs. Jey Uso

As previously mentioned, WWE seems to be planting the seeds for a John Cena vs. Roman Reigns Summerslam main event since his return at Money In The Bank. Although Reigns has turned down the challenge of Cena, all signs point to this dream match going down and it should be a money matchup. To further build on this confrontation, there is a certain Right Hand Man who might step up.

Jey Uso has become an enforcer and roadblock for many of Roman Reigns's rivals. Jey has been in high profile matches and won the 2021 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He has truly earned the moniker of "Main Event Jey Uso". Although he has stepped up against the likes of Edge and Kevin Owens, John Cena would present the biggest challenge of Uso's singles career for sure.

This will be an interesting battle, especially with Jimmy Uso back in play. The Usos may use their numbers to counteract what Cena puts forth. "The Face That Runs The Place" will have to have eyes in the back of his head. Jey Uso will be a competitor that offers a formidable obstacle ahead of Summerslam for Cena.

Edited by Greg Bush