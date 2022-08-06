5 matches that need to happen at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle will take place just under a month away at the Cardiff Principality Stadium in Wales. With just one match announced, the company's first UK-held premium live event in 30 years already has more buzz than most other events this year.

With 60,000 tickets already sold and a hometown hero in Drew McIntyre set to challenge for the biggest prize in the business, it has the potential to be as memorable as 1992's legendary show at Wembley.

The heroic quest of The Scottish Warrior to dethrone the tyrannical Tribal Chief will be made considerably more special by its unique setting in the challenger's homeland.

Similarly, there is an opportunity to tell a few other stories that would feel extra special at the event. It would be in WWE's best interest not to let this chance slip away.

Here are five matches that need to happen at WWE Clash at the Castle.

#5: Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. need to win the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at Clash at the Castle

Apart from the injured Becky Lynch, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. are arguably the most prominent superstars in the WWE women's division hailing from the British Isles.

Due to the Sasha Banks and Naomi walkout controversy, the duo is in limbo. Recent developments and rumors could present an incredible opportunity the company cannot afford to miss.

From next week, a tag team tournament will be held to crown new champions. To make it more prestigious, the finals should be held in Cardiff, with the hometown ladies pulling off an unlikely win to a huge ovation. This could pave the way for The Boss N Glow Connection to turn heel and incorporate their real-life issues with management into storylines.

Even if the former champions don't return as reported, the prospect of Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. winning the vacant championships in front of a home crowd is still highly appealing

#4 & #3: The event provides a big stage for the men's and women's championships of NXT UK to be defended

The NXT UK men's and women's championships have established an incredible lineage in their short history.

Having been held by luminaries like Rhea Ripley, Gunther, Alba Fyre, and Pete "Butch" Dunne, these titles quickly gained prestige due to compelling feuds and classic matches. But the one thing missing from their heritage is exposure on the biggest stage.

The NXT Women's Title was defended at WrestleMania 36, while several main roster stars have competed for the men's championship. The main problem with giving the UK-based championships such exposure was the long distance from North America to the British Isles.

With the main roster coming to town, current champions Tyler Bate and Meiko Satomura would benefit from facing former champs like Dunne or Ripley to honor the titles. Better yet, dream matches against the likes of Sheamus and Charlotte Flair would also tick many fans' boxes.

#2: Finn Balor vs. Edge

WWE HeelYARD @WWEHeelYARD



#summerslam Demon Edge Vs Real Demon Finn Balor At clash at the Castle Demon Edge Vs Real Demon Finn Balor At clash at the Castle 👀#summerslam https://t.co/tHRA5A5ml5

Finn Balor has had his fair share of ups and downs since debuting in WWE. He established himself as one of the greatest NXT performers of all time before making the jump to the main roster.

He defeated Roman Reigns on his first night on RAW, punching his ticket to Summerslam 2016, where he beat Seth Rollins to become the inaugural Universal champion.

An unfortunate injury then forced Balor to relinquish the title, and he has never hit those heights again. The Prince is currently part of The Judgment Day, a faction formed by Edge to elevate underutilized talent before his recruits brutally ejected him.

With the Rated-R Superstar returning at SummerSlam to cost the group their match against The Mysterios, the next step seems like a no-brainer.

A one-on-one dream match between Balor and Edge needs to happen in Cardiff. As for the match result, a win for the legendary Irishman would be extremely well-received.

#1: An Intercontinental Title defense by Gunther is a must

Gunther is, hands down, the greatest NXT UK champion in history. The Ring General's reign of 870 days was packed with lots of substance. His bouts against the likes of Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, and Ilja Dragunov are highly acclaimed.

The former Imperium leader is now the Intercontinental Champion on SmackDown and is arguably one of the most intimidating heels in all of WWE. His hard-hitting style has translated well to the main roster, and his dictatorial partnership with Ludwig Kaiser is very compelling.

With Gunther's history in NXT UK and legendary resume in the European wrestling industry, it is safe to say that an Intercontinental Championship defense will be one of the most anticipated matches on the card.

Whether it's against Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, or Kaiser himself, the Gunther match needs to happen at Clash at the Castle.

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far