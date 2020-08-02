5 matches that need to happen at WWE SummerSlam and 5 that should not

We are a little over three weeks away from SummerSlam 2020, as WWE will bring the 33rd edition of the "Biggest Party of the Summer". This year's SummerSlam could be a unique one, as there are rumors of WWE having the event at an outdoor location like a beach or a boat. Even if that is not the case, we will see SummerSlam taking place for the first time without a live audience due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, two matches have been confirmed for SummerSlam. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will defend his title against Randy Orton and The Street Profits will defend their RAW Tag Team Championships against Angel Garza and Andrade. We will certainly see several more matches being added to the card in the coming weeks. Let's take a look at five matches that need to happen at SummerSlam and five that should not.

#5 Should happen at SummerSlam - "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman

The rivalry between the Universal Champion, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt has seen several twists and turns since WrestleMania 36. While there were several concerns among the fans about WWE having gone ahead with the feud too early, credit needs to be given to WWE for keeping it interesting.

At Money in the Bank, we saw the Firefly Funhouse version of Bray Wyatt challenging Strowman for the Universal title and losing to his former family member. Last month, the two took on each other again at WWE Extreme Rules in a Wyatt Swamp Fight. The cult leader version of Bray returned and was able to win the non-title match, with the help of The Fiend.

The best part about it is that the mega in-ring showdown between the Monster Among Men and The Fiend is yet to happen, and SummerSlam 2020 is the ideal occasion for that. It was one exactly one year ago at SummerSlam 2019 where The Fiend made his in-ring debut and destroyed Finn Balor. The Fiend vs Braun Strowman for the Universal Champion should happen at SummerSlam, with The Fiend ideally going over and becoming the new champion.