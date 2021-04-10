WrestleMania 37 - 5 matches that could steal the show

WrestleMania 37 has several big matches featuring the top stars in WWE. Roman Reigns is once again in the main event, defending the Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan and Edge.

The match speaks for itself due to the work all three men have done over the last year. It should be a great showcase for all three competitors and understandably will close WrestleMania 37.

Randy Orton and The Fiend Bray Wyatt will face off. It's more likely to be a spectacle rather than a showcase of genuine wrestling. But that's what WrestleMania is - a variety show of pro wrestling.

For wrestling purists, there are some matches at WrestleMania 37 that could steal the show. Most fans will remember the main events and how the show goes off the air. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could have another classic, but with Logan Paul being involved, it screams of interference that would lessen the impact of the win.

Every match has an important place on the WrestleMania 37 card. Most bouts have the potential to be great in their own right. Here are five matches that could steal the show.

#5 Riddle vs. Sheamus will be a WrestleMania 37 slugfest

Expect a lot of punishment in this one.

WrestleMania 37 will be Riddle's first match at the Show of Shows. For that reason alone, he'll want to put on a show. During his time in NXT and on the main roster, he's proven that he's a student of the game and blends several styles.

That led to a United States Championship win at Elimination Chamber and this WrestleMania 37 fight with Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior, meanwhile, has re-established himself as a hard-hitting performer over the last year-and-a-half. His matches with Lashley, Keith Lee, and Drew McIntyre have reinvigorated his WWE career.

The main reason why this match could steal the show at WrestleMania 37 is because of the hard-hitting potential. It mostly won't be like the brutal NXT Fight Pit matches, but the physicality will be on display. Both men use their legs, knees and fists, to dominate the opponent.

It seems Sheamus does better when he can let loose against his opponents. Certain stars mesh better with different styles, like Brock Lesnar who has typically done better in matches with smaller stars like AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, and Finn Balor. Every WWE star on the WrestleMania 37 card will look to steal the show, and Riddle and Sheamus have the capability to do that.

