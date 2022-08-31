5 matches that could steal the show at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle is upon us soon, and we have to commend everyone involved in making it seem like a big deal. What started out as another run-of-the-mill Premium Live Event quickly became a hotly-anticipated show.

At the time of writing, the WWE Clash at the Castle match card has six contests on offer. All of them have been built well and contribute to the excitement levels surrounding the show. Anyone who tunes in on September 3 should have high expectations, given the matches that are set to take place.

On that note, we look at five matches that could steal the show at WWE Clash at the Castle.

#5. On our list of matches that could steal the show at WWE Clash at the Castle: Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky (Six-Woman Tag Team match)

These six women could put on a sleeper hit

After Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka cost Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky the Women's Tag Team Championships, tensions will be flaring between the two teams. This should result in an explosive tag match at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Given the talent of the performers, we are expecting some good things from this contest. This will also be Bayley's first premium live event match in more than a year. As such, she will be looking to silence Belair and secure a title match down the road.

#4. Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day

We think our Judgment of this match will be a positive one

Finn Balor's faction has looked incredibly dangerous as of late, and it will take Edge and Rey Mysterio's best efforts to beat them. The reason we think this match could be one of the best match comes down to a certain Dominik Mysterio and his eternally-teased heel turn.

Rey's son could possibly turn on his father at WWE Clash at the Castle. The possibility of him costing the babyfaces the win and joining The Judgment Day is high. As such, we are excited to see this match and think it could be a sleeper hit.

#3. Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus (Intercontinental Championship match)

We are going to see a FIGHT here

Gunther vs. Sheamus matchup is one of the hottest contests on the card despite a relatively straightforward build, and that's all down to the two wrestlers involved.

Gunther and Sheamus are two of the most impressive performers on the roster and will be sure to put on a banger in Cardiff. They will be roared on by their home fans as well, which makes this an almost guaranteed show-stealer.

The sight of both men chopping the daylights out of each other will be part of the highlight reels for a while.

#2. Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins were supposed to clash at SummerSlam, but the latter injured his rival and forced him to sit the show out. As a result, their match at WWE Clash at the Castle has a lot of hype behind it, especially after the recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

Riddle and Rollins took part in a heated interview that saw personal insults and cuss words thrown around. The two men have also brawled multiple times in the past.

This grudge match has all the makings of a classic, and could very well be the best contest of the night come September 3.

#1. Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match)

The main event of WWE Clash at the Castle will see Roman Reigns put his world title on the line against Drew McIntyre. McIntyre has had his number for a while now, making this match the biggest test of Reigns' run as champion yet.

The last time The Tribal Chief and The Scottish Warrior locked horns, they produced a great match at Survivor Series 2020. Two years removed from that contest, they have both never looked better and are set to battle in what is a mega title match.

The crowd in Cardiff will no doubt be behind McIntyre, and we may just see a title switch after two years. The hype surrounding this matchup is legit given it has all the tools to become a show-stealer.

