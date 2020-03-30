5 matches that could have happened at WWE WrestleMania 36

Some of these matches were almost confirmed to take place at this year's WrestleMania!

Hopefully, we will get to see these matches at some other pay-per-view events.

Potential WrestleMania 36 matchups

We are less than a week away from WrestleMania 36 and this year's event is 'Too Big for Just One Night'. With 14 matches already confirmed for the show, the 36th edition of WrestleMania promises to be action-packed. It will emanate from multiple occasions for the first time since WrestleMania II, with most of the matches taking place at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL, with no fans in attendance.

Drew McIntyre will face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at 'The Show of Shows' while Goldberg is set to defend his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. The RAW Women's Championship match will be contested between Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler and Charlotte Flair will challenge Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Although these matches will surely steal the show, this article points out 5 other matches that would have made this year's WrestleMania more popular among the fans.

#5 Multi-man match for the WWE United States Championship

Potential United States Championship match for WrestleMania 36

This year, the WWE United States Championship will not be defended on 'The Grandest Stage of Them All'. Instead, US Champion Andrade will team up with Angel Garza to compete against The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championships. This tag-team battle will surely be an entertaining one but the United States Title deserves a match of its own.

For several months, Andrade and Angel Garza have been entangled in a feud with Humberto Carrillo and Rey Mysterio. El Idolo's victory over Carrillo at Extreme Rules wasn't a clean one and it was followed by a loss at the hands of the former World Champion. Instead of going back-and-forth following 'The Show of Shows', it would have made sense if the culmination of this feud took place at WrestleMania 36.

What else can be a better way to sort things out than giving all of them an opportunity at the WWE United States Championship?

During the buildup to WrestleMania 36, Superstars like Cedric Alexander, Ricochet, could have been added to make this a multi-man ladder match for the US Title. Both Aleister Black and Bobby Lashley deserve a title shot owing to their recent victories and instead of a singles bout, they could have been a part of this United States Championship match as well.

