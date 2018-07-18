5 Matches that Need to Happen at SummerSlam 2018

SummerSlam 2018 will take place on August 19

With SummerSlam 2018 less than a month away, WWE needs to amp up its weekly programming with some major feuds. The dual-branded PPVs since WrestleMania 34 have been rather sub-par, and it's about time that WWE gives its fans a decent PPV. SummerSlam 2018 will emanate live from the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York on the WWE Network.

SummerSlam 2017 received mixed to positive reviews, with the main-event garnering special appreciation. WWE would want to improve upon its performance from last year, and the only way to do so is to book some big matches for the PPV, which would not only make for some compelling TV but also create a huge buzz for the PPV.

Until now, only the Ronda Rousey-Alexa Bliss match seems to have been confirmed, provided Rousey serves the full terms of her suspension. WWE needs to pull out all the stops in order to give fans a stacked card. In this list, we run down the five marquee matches that WWE must book for SummerSlam 2018.

Honorary Mention: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley for the Universal Championship

#5 Sasha Banks vs Bayley

Sasha Banks and Bayley are both part of WWE's Four HorseWomen

WWE needs to make this match official as soon as possible. WWE is currently playing the slow burn with this Bayley-Sasha Banks feud. The feud has turned sour after a number of lackluster TV segments. The feud took another confusing turn this past Monday on RAW, which just added to the fans' dismay over the kind of booking this feud has received.

WWE needs to realize that the Bayley-Sasha Banks feud is pure money, and if WWE continues treating it poorly, it will only lessen fan interest. They need to have Banks turn heel on Bayley as early as next week. With Banks in her full Boss mode, and Bayley as the heroic babyface, the feud will definitely spark up.

These two best friends-turned-bitter rivals need to have a match on the SummerSlam card for sure. Their in-ring chemistry is pretty evident from their monumental showdown at NXT Takeover Brooklyn, three years ago, which is undoubtedly the best Women's match ever in WWE history.

Fans have been long demanding for this match to take place, and there can be no place better than Brooklyn for these two to write the next chapter of their story. If given sufficient time, these two women will definitely tear the house down at Brooklyn.

