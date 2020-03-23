5 matches that should take place on night 2 of WrestleMania 36

Certain matches make logical sense to close WrestleMania weekend.

How will entrances and other segments fit into the festivities?

Which matches should end the weekend?

WrestleMania 36 is going to be historic for many reasons. The fact that it is being broken up into two nights of action is just one reason. Another is that an NXT title is being defended on the show for the first time ever. There will also be an empty arena.

While the entirety of the card has yet to be announced, there have been a handful of matches already revealed. Already booked are the matches for the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles as well as those for the WWE and Universal Championships.

We also know that AJ Styles vs. the Undertaker, John Cena vs. The Fiend, and Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair are also official. That doesn't mean that everything is set in stone as there are still two weeks of build to get through. SmackDown alone could also deliver us an Intercontinental Championship match, a SmackDown Tag Team title match and Women's Tag title contest as well.

For Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, I proposed that the matches should include Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women's Championship and the Universal title match between Roman Reigns and Goldberg. I also suggested that Bayley defend her SmackDown Women's title and that the proposed Last Man Standing match between Randy Orton and Edge take place on Saturday, April 4.

Here are the matches that should take place on Night 2 of WrestleMania 36.

#5 Intercontinental Championship match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

Did Zayn put his foot in his mouth?

Just as the first night would need a cool down match or a potential show-opening bout like Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens, this one would work well for night 2. It hasn't been made official yet as Drew Gulak must defeat Shinsuke Nakamura this Friday just for Bryan to get his title match.

But regardless, this could steal the show. Both men are great technicians and rarely have bad matches. While the fans won't be a factor, each man has nailed the nuances of their current characters. Zayn is the condescending heel who is making his foe jump through hoops while Bryan is calling out the Great Liberator for his tomfoolery.

These two warring factions have kept the action going in the empty arena editions of SmackDown. While it won't main event either night, it could feasibly take almost any spot on WrestleMania weekend. Night 2 would seem better since the rest of the matches will likely involve more theatrics.

