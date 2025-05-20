5 Matches WWE could add to Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX is set to go down live from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. It will take place on May 24, 2025. While the event already features a stacked card with high-profile matchups like Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship, it also features a blockbuster tag bout featuring CM Punk and Sami Zayn against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, and there’s still room for more action. There are only four matches currently on the card.

Here are five potential matches WWE could add to complete the Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup based on recent happenings.

#5. Jacob Fatu, JC Mateo & Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight, Jimmy Uso & Rey Fenix: Six-Man Tag Team Match

Saturday Night's Main Event is around the corner, and tensions have reached a boiling point after a great Triple Threat MITB Qualifier on SmackDown.

The match was between Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Rey Fenix. It was intense from start to finish, with Solo picking up a controversial win thanks to heavy interference from Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo. Post-match, LA Knight stormed the ring and took out the trio with a steel chair, igniting a new feud.

Later that night, Knight battled JC Mateo in a hard-hitting bout but fell short due to outside distractions. With Knight fuming and looking for backup, Jimmy and Fenix—both of whom have issues with Solo—are the perfect allies for a six-man war. This would be a chaotic, high-stakes grudge match with serious momentum implications for all six men at Saturday Night's Main Event.

#4. Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Naomi vs. Jade Cargill: WWE Women’s Championship Triple-Threat Match at Saturday Night's Main Event

Stress in the women’s division is hotter than ever. After successfully defending her title against Nia Jax on the May 16 SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton barely escaped with her gold after a brutal onslaught. It was from Jax and outside distractions involving Naomi and Jade Cargill.

Tiffany vs Naomi vs Jade [Image Credits: wwe.com videos]

This ongoing rivalry between The Buff Barbie, The Glow, and The Storm has been simmering since their tag team clash on May 2, which saw Stratton and Cargill pick up a win. Naomi's interference during the Stratton vs. Jax title match and Jade’s backstage brawl with Naomi signal a three-way power struggle. A triple-threat title match at Saturday Night's Main Event would give all three a chance to prove who truly runs the SmackDown women’s division.

#3. Penta El Zero M vs. El Grande Americano: One-on-One Match

What seemed like a classic tag team clash on the May 19 episode of RAW has set the stage for a personal grudge match between Penta and El Grande Americano.

It looks like one more match can be added to Saturday Night's Main Event. In a tag team bout, AJ Styles & Penta went against The Judgment Day (Balor & McDonagh). Penta unleashed his iconic moves, lighting up the match with tilt-a-whirl backbreakers, a Mexican Destroyer, and his signature Sacrifice.

However, the turning point came during the end moments. After fending off outside interference and nearly putting Balor away, Penta was ambushed from behind by El Grande Americano, who wasn’t even a legal part of the match. Americano headbutted Penta using his loaded mask, leaving him vulnerable for Balor to finish the job with a Coupe de Grace.

This cheap shot cost Penta and Styles the match and planted the seeds for an intense one-on-one showdown between Penta and El Grande Americano — a revenge match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

#2. Jacob Fatu vs. LA Knight II: The Rematch WWE Fans Are Demanding

Jacob Fatu and LA Knight have been crossing paths since their WrestleMania 41 clash, where Fatu walked away with the win. Since then, the tension has only been cranked higher. At WWE Backlash, both men were involved in a fatal four-way for the U.S. Championship (Fatu vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre). Here, Fatu once again retained his title in a hard-fought battle.

Jacob Fatu vs LA Knight re-match [Image Credits: wwe.com]

However, LA Knight has not backed down. On the May 9 episode of SmackDown, Knight teamed up with Damian Priest to score a win over Fatu and Solo Sikoa, proving he can beat the champion in tag action. The following week on SmackDown, after Solo Sikoa won a MITB qualifying match, Knight attacked again, standing his ground in a face-off with Fatu, Solo, and Mateo.

With tensions running high and Knight relentlessly targeting Fatu, a high-stakes rematch for the U.S. Championship seems inevitable at Saturday Night's Main Event.

#1. Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria II: A Deepening Rivalry Built on Betrayal for Saturday Night's Main Event

The Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria saga took another explosive turn on RAW during a Money in the Bank qualifier triple-threat match. The Man focused on defeating Natalya and Roxanne Perez, but Lyra Valkyria made her presence felt by interfering and costing Lynch a potential MITB opportunity. This comes on the heels of Becky’s recent heel turn. She attacked her then-tag partner Lyra the night after they won the Women’s Tag Titles at WrestleMania.

That betrayal, paired with Lyra defeating The Man at Backlash to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, adds more fuel to the fire. With Lyra now actively costing Becky big opportunities and Becky more vicious than ever, a rematch between the two is inevitable — and this time, the stakes and animosity will be much higher at Saturday Night's Main Event.

With a loaded card already and the buzz surrounding recent WWE programming, adding these possible five matches to Saturday Night’s Main Event XXXIX would only amplify the excitement. Expect WWE to finalize the card in the coming days, but fans should be on the lookout for these possible additions to an already explosive night.

