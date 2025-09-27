5 Matches WWE can add to Crown Jewel 2025

Crown Jewel is set to be WWE's next big premium live event following Wrestlepalooza. After facing major criticism for the last premium live event, Triple H seems to be hellbent on building a strong card for the upcoming spectacle. Besides, it will be the company's return to Australia in over a year, and fans can expect some blockbuster matches on the show.As of now, WWE has made three matches official for Crown Jewel, including the much-awaited showdown between John Cena and AJ Styles. Other than that, Cody Rhodes will take on Seth Rollins and Tiffany Stratton will battle Stephanie Vaquer for the respective Crown Jewel Championships. There is still scope for a few more matches to be added to the spectacular event.Here are five potential matches WWE can add to Crown Jewel 2025:#5. Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob FatuDrew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu had a wild confrontation on SmackDown this week. The Scottish Warrior was whining about his loss against Cody Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza. However, The Samoan Werewolf interrupted him, mocking McIntyre's grumbling attitude. This soon turned into a physical altercation between the two, where Fatu stood tall after hitting Drew with a superkick.What happened on the blue brand indicates that WWE is setting up a fresh feud between the two. With Crown Jewel being the next PLE, this match could be featured on the card. Both Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre are currently in need of a blockbuster storyline on SmackDown. Therefore, Triple H could put the two superstars in the spotlight by having them compete in Perth.#4. CM Punk &amp; Roman Reigns vs. The VisionCM Punk has been dealing with The Vision since RAW after WrestleMania this year, and he still has unfinished business with the faction. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is also likely to go after Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed following his return to avenge his Clash in Paris attack. This could compel Punk and Reigns to team up once again to take out their common enemy.WWE has been advertising The OTC for Crown Jewel, indicating that he would be competing in the show. In the past, Roman Reigns and CM Punk's alliance managed to draw massive eyeballs and huge buzz on social media. Therefore, the company might try to recreate the same magic by putting the two stars in a tag team match against The Vision at the impending PLE.#3. The Kabuki Warriors vs. Rhea Ripley &amp; IYO SKYThis week's episode of RAW saw the shocking heel turn of The Kabuki Warriors. Asuka and Kairi Sane turned their backs on IYO SKY by unleashing a merciless attack on her. The shocking betrayal came after they attacked Rhea Ripley and the latter ended up being the catalyst for the heel turn. What happened on RAW is expected to lead to a blockbuster tag team feud.Ripley and SKY could team up to battle The Kabuki Warriors in a massive tag team match at Crown Jewel. With The Eradicator being an Aussie, her inclusion in the upcoming spectacle in Perth seems inevitable. Meanwhile, IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors' heel turn is currently one of the most compelling things going on in the women's division.#2. Roman Reigns vs. Bron BreakkerWWE seems to be on a mission to make Crown Jewel a must-watch PLE. Therefore, the company is likely to book matches that carry the credibility to be featured on WrestleMania. One such match that fans believe is a future Mania headliner is Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker. Hence, WWE has all the reasons to book it at the upcoming event in Perth next month.The company has already built a solid dynamic between Breakker and Reigns over the past few months. Additionally, Bron was the one who had a major role in sidelining the OTC at Clash in Paris. Therefore, Roman Reigns returning and targeting the 27-year-old specifically would make sense. A singles match between them can steal the show and become one of the biggest highlights.#1. Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee at Crown JewelAJ Lee made her in-ring return at Wrestlepalooza, and she is expected to be an active member of the WWE women's division. Following her mixed match showdown with Becky Lynch, fans are waiting to see the two stars go after each other in a singles showdown. Given the magnitude of this match, WWE might book it for Crown Jewel next month instead of pushing it further.Besides, AJ Lee has already teased her desire to become the Women's Intercontinental Champion upon her return. The former Divas Champion going up against Big Time Becks for the coveted title would be a sight to see. This match could set the internet abuzz as Lee and Lynch's rivalry could witness another major chapter unfold at Crown Jewel.