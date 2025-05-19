5 matches WWE can add to Saturday Night's Main Event on RAW tonight

WWE is set to host Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend in Tampa, Florida and four matches have been added to the card so far. The upcoming edition of RAW will be the final show of the red brand before the NBC spectacle. General Manager Adam Pearce will likely make huge announcements on the show.

There is a high chance that the company will add another big match to the event, which could be made official tonight. Several feuds and storylines are brewing on the red brand, which are strong contenders that could be featured at SNME. However, which one makes its way to the Saturday event remains to be seen.

Here are five matches WWE can add to Saturday Night's Main Event on RAW tonight:

#5. Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles

While Dominik Mysterio defended the Intercontinental Championship at Backlash 2025, he avoided a match against AJ Styles on RAW by pushing Finn Balor to take care of Styles. Now, WWE might decide to put him in a title defense at Saturday Night's Main Event and his opponent could be none other than The Phenomenal One.

AJ Styles has been entangled in a feud with The Judgment Day lately and it looks like his ultimate goal is to capture the Intercontinental Championship. With both Mysterio and Styles involved in the mix on RAW, the Triple H-led creative might pit the two against each other at SNME.

#4. Lyra Valkyria vs. Becky Lynch

After what happened at Backlash, Becky Lynch is far from being finished with Lyra Valkyria. Last week on RAW, The Man delivered a vociferous promo against the crowd, where she also took shots at her current rival. There is a good possibility that Valkyria can make a surprise return on tonight's episode of RAW and ambush Lynch.

It might lead to a wild brawl between the two stars, which could spill all over the arena. Adam Pearce may have no other choice but to make a match official between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria for Saturday Night's Main Event. Both superstars could once again lock horns for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

#3. The New Day vs. Creed Brothers

The New Day vs. Creed Brothers is another potential match likely to be added to the card for Saturday Night's Main Event. Last week on RAW, Julius Creed and Brutus Creed defeated War Raiders in a tag team match, proving themselves worthy of getting a shot at the World Tag Team Championship.

So, WWE may not wait any longer to give fans this match, as the company could feature Creed Brothers vs. The New Day at the NBC special this Saturday. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defending the championship at the show will also put the spotlight on it, which is very much needed at this moment.

#2. Penta vs. El Grande Americano

The upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event has somewhat failed to create major hype and buzz. WWE could add that missing element by putting an exciting match between Penta and EL Grande Americano on the show. Chad Gable and Americano have become quite a nuisance for El Meido on RAW lately.

Adam Pearce could therefore pit the two luchadors against each other at SNME. The RAW General Manager can add an exciting stipulation to this potential bout, stating that the loser would have to unmask. With Americano's identity becoming a buzzing point lately, it could be an exciting match for the fans.

#1. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY may happen at Saturday Night's Main Event

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY showed that their friendship still held strong last week after winning their tag team match against Roxanne Perez and Giulia. But Mami's ultimate goal is the Women's World Championship, and she made it crystal clear. SKY may decide to give Ripley a title match out of respect.

Such a big bout, which deserves the spotlight in a big premium live event, does not fit in a show like Saturday Night's Main Event. But the Stamford-based promotion can still go with this idea to add a 'big feel' to the NBC show. However, it may be just a way to add a new layer to the storyline between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

The upcoming RAW will indeed provide an answer to all the questions, as it is the last stop on the red brand before SNME.

