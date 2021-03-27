5 most memorable Kane moments in WWE history

Kane is a WWE legend in the eyes of many fans. That status was solidified when his long-time partner and kayfabe brother, The Undertaker, announced that the Big Red Machine will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Kane has been inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021



Kane debuted for WWE in emphatic fashion at Badd Blood 1997 during Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker's epic Hell in a Cell match. The long-thought deceased brother of The Undertaker came to WWE to destroy the Deadman.

The feud that followed would go down as one of the best in WWE history. Kane was the perfect opponent for The Undertaker and was portrayed as the Phenom's equal.

Kane's gimmick and character was played so well and applied so effectively that he became one of WWE's most legendary Superstars.

Kane's introduction started a memorable career that will be rightly celebrated with his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. So, to commemorate Kane's latest achievement, let's look at Kane's 5 most memorable moments in WWE.

#5 Kane wins the Hardcore Championship at WrestleMania 17

Kane faced The Big Show and Raven in a triple threat match for the Hardcore Championship at WrestleMania 17

At WrestleMania 17, Kane faced the Big Show and Raven in a wild and highly entertaining Triple Threat match for the Hardcore title. The trio fought all over the Houston Astrodome, using everything at their disposal to inflict damage. Rooms were destroyed, windows smashed and golf carts used as weapons.

The shots of Kane and Big Show crashing through a wall and the Big Red Machine running over Raven in the golf cart in particular were very memorable. The mayhem finished when Kane booted both men off the stage into the lighting boxes below. Kane then launched himself off the stage to drop the elbow and score the win.

The victory marked the first and only time Kane won the Hardcore title. The match at WrestleMania was manic, chaotic and great fun. It was a performance that showed Kane was willing and able to apply his trade to any type of match, situation and setting.

This adaptability would allow Kane to prosper in WWE for the years that followed.

