5 mid-card WWE Superstars who could win a world title in 2021

WWE is always on the lookout for their next superstars and future world champions.

WWE Superstars such as, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre are perfect examples of the wrestlers who rose through the ranks en route to becoming WWE Champion in recent years.

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36

But WWE has been heavily criticised for not creating new stars and relying on the old guard to help boost ratings. WWE Superstar's such as Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and most recently Randy Orton have all held the title this year.

Now, some can argue that WWE uses such legends as their champions to put new stars over, such as McIntyre beating Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. But the WWE roster is bursting with deserving individuals just waiting for the opportunity to prove their worth at the highest level, and bringing out the legends to win the top titles never seems to be a popular choice. For example, fans took Goldberg defeating The Fiend and Lesnar beating Kofi Kingston for their respective championships with severe negativity.

Golderberg defeated The Fiend for the WWE Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia

There are several mid-carders on the WWE's roster that are waiting in the wings to step up into that main event scene and capture a world championship.

But the main event level in WWE is hallowed ground that only the lucky few get to tread. In this article, we will look at five mid-card WWE Superstars who could indeed breakthrough to WWE's top tier and win a world title in 2021.

#5 Bobby Lashley could win the WWE Championship in 2021

The Destroyer Bobby Lashley has never been WWE Champion

The fact that Bobby Lashley has not won a WWE world championship is astounding.

Lashley has all of the attributes one expects from a WWE champion. He is and always has been in phenomenal shape. The Destroyer is a powerhouse highlight reel in the ring and given the right leadership and booking could be become a WWE Championship contender in no time. However, he has never quite reached that coveted main event spot.

You guys always tell me you want it. Let’s make it happen! #BobbyVsBrock 👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾 https://t.co/pfyCFfyn4X — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) October 8, 2020

Lashley returned to WWE after a ten-year absence on the Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 34. The reception he received was immense and many expected big things for the Almighty, however, he floundered as a babyface.

He turned heel and became a two-time Intercontinental Champion in 2019, which was mostly memorable for his partnership with Leo Rush. Then the whole Lana thing happened, which was surrounded in controversy from the very start.

Lashley is currently the WWE United States Champion and CEO of the Hurt Business.

Fortunately for Lashley, MVP came along and resurrected his career. Channelling their former relationship from TNA when fans knew them as the Beat Down Clan, they teamed up to create the Hurt Business.

Since the creation of the much-applauded faction, Lashley has never been better. He's strong, smart and powerful. With Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and especially MVP backing him up he now has a purpose, motivation and a goal to become WWE Champion by the end of 2021.