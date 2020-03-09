5 mistakes WWE made at Elimination Chamber 2020: Major problem in title change, Popular superstar eliminated too early?

Elimination Chamber 2020 is now in the books and it was the final PPV stop on the road to WrestleMania 36. Now that the PPV is done, WWE will begin with the build to WrestleMania 36, while matches that were already confirmed will see rivalries begin to heat up.

The PPV didn't have high expectations, to begin with, having only seven matches on the card. Even so, there were no significant changes that happened nor was there major character progression.

What we did see, however, was a tease of many different matches that we could see at WrestleMania 36. As a whole, the PPV perhaps did a little better than expected but there were quite a few mistakes made.

As a whole, the show didn't do a lot to hype up WrestleMania 36 since a lot of marquee matches are already set in stone. Either way, let's jump right into the mistakes WWE made at Elimination Chamber 2020.

#5 A consistency problem with the Sami Zayn title win

Sami Zayn won the Intercontinental Championship

We love the fact that Sami Zayn is the Intercontinental Champion. It's the first title he won on the main roster and first title that he won in over five years. He has always felt like an underutilized Superstar and putting him in a managerial role didn't seem to provide great results despite him being a good talker.

The idea of the 3-on-1 handicap match was that the winner would become Champion. There was a little inconsistency since Sami Zayn directly hinted at wanting the title to go back to Shinsuke Nakamura.

Rather, Nakamura and Cesaro simply rolled out when they were done without any hesitation and while it provides a reason for them to turn on Zayn, it will come across as more inconsistent when it happens.

