7 things WWE subtly told us at Elimination Chamber 2020: New champion to turn face, Major winner at WrestleMania 36 revealed?

A solid PPV

Elimination Chamber 2020 marked the final PPV stop on the road to WrestleMania. From here on, it's going to be four more weeks of programming before the grandest stage of them all and it appears as though the road to WrestleMania is winding down quickly.

AAs expected, Elimination Chamber saw a few superstars cement their spot at WrestleMania 36 while a major title change hinted at a new direction for the grandest stage of them all. The direction for a few rivalries has also been made clear and we'll be discussing all things Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 36.

Since the PPV had direct consequences, there were high expectations. While it wasn't the best PPV, many aspects of it delivered. Let's jump right into the things that WWE subtly told us.

#7. First singles title on the main roster and WrestleMania direction

Sami Zayn's face says it all

Sami Zayn won his first Championship in 1,853 days - over 5 years. The last time he did so, it was the NXT Championship and the circumstances were completely different. In that case, he had a tailor-made story for him culminating in a big babyface win.

The story hasn't been the same on the main roster but four years into his main RAW debut, he finally won his first title on main. The 3-on-1 handicap stipulation seemed as though it was meant to protect Braun Strowman when he lost the title and we were taken by surprise when Sami Zayn ended up pinning him instead.

With Zayn winning the title, it means that we could see a Fatal-4-Way at WrestleMania 36 where he defends the Intercontinental Championship against Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro.

However, we anticipate a major face turn from him before that as he transitions out of his managerial role. That appears to be the right direction to go now.

