5 Mistakes WWE made on RAW

This week's Monday Night RAW took place in Quebec City in front of an energetic crowd. It was a blockbuster show filled with several incredible matches and segments. Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Becky Lynch, and several big names were on it. Clash in Paris is just a few weeks away, and the August 11 episode of the red brand saw the feuds and storylines shift gears.

Ad

While it was overall a great show, WWE also made a few mistakes on RAW. Whether it was overshadowing a fan-favorite star or perhaps mishandling Naomi's situation, several notable errors could have been avoided. A few missteps, ranging from questionable booking decisions to pacing issues, slightly marred the episode of the flashship show this week.

Here are five mistakes WWE made on RAW:

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Ad

Trending

#5. Excluding Nikki Bella from RAW despite last week's build

Nikki Bella stepped up against Becky Lynch last week on RAW. The two superstars had a heated exchange of words and they took some deeply personal shots at each other. It appeared that the segment would lead to a compelling feud between Lynch and Bella for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

However, the former Divas Champion was nowhere on the show last night. Nikki Bella's absence has disrupted the momentum of what could have been a great rivalry before the feud could even take off properly. Keeping her off television is arguably a huge creative blunder, as her presence was much-needed for the progression of her feud with Becky Lynch.

Ad

#4. Showcasing a rift between IYO SKY and Asuka

Ever since Damage CTRL was disbanded, fans have been hoping to see a feud between IYO SKY and Asuka. WWE had a great opportunity to show a betrayal angle with The Empress of Tomorrow backstabbing SKY when fans would least expect it. However, Triple H preferred to show a gradual tension between them, which was seen this week on RAW.

Ad

This is indeed a huge creative fiasco. WWE missed a chance to maximize the impact of a potential feud between the two friends by opting for a slow-burn rift instead of a shocking betrayal. A sudden backstab by Asuka could have been a more dramatic, attention-grabbing moment.

#3. Poor handling of Naomi's current situation

Before this week's RAW went on air, WWE issued a statement on its social media handles that Naomi was medically not cleared to compete in her scheduled title defense against IYO SKY. Fans were hoping for more details on this on the show, but the company did not reveal anything. Michael Cole just reiterated what the WWE Universe already knew.

Ad

It was a grave error, especially because Naomi is the Women's World Champion, and she is currently entangled in several big storylines. WWE poorly handled the situation by not providing an update on her future. The lack of clarity and follow-up on her condition disrupted the momentum of related feuds, leaving superstars like IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer directionless.

#2. Injecting Jey Uso into the World Heavyweight Championship match

Jey Uso made his very first appearance on RAW this week since SummerSlam and WWE immediately booked him in the World Heavyweight Championship match for Clash in Paris. This was arguably another mistake due to several reasons. Immediately placing Jey in the title match without a proper buildup somewhat dilutes the impact of his return.

Ad

The lack of a segment to re-establish his motivations to chase the gold makes his inclusion in the title match feel rushed and unearned. Besides, The YEET Master's addition made the title picture very crowded as Seth Rollins, CM Punk and LA Knight were already in it. Jey Uso's forced insertion into the championship scene may lead to backlash from fans.

#1. Overshadowing Stephanie Vaquer and her direction for Clash in Paris

Ever since winning the Evolution Battle Royal, Stephanie Vaquer has been riding on red-hot momentum. She is scheduled to face Naomi for the Women's World Championship at Clash in Paris. In light of The Glow's recent situation, WWE should have given Vaquer the center stage on RAW this week to discuss what the future holds for her going forward.

Instead of putting the spotlight on her, the company barely gave her screentime on RAW last night. The Dark Angel was featured in a brief, lackluster backstage segment with IYO SKY, where she spoke only one sentence. WWE's poor booking of Stephanie Vaquer ahead of Clash in Paris is arguably a grave mistake that could halt her momentum.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!