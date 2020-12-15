5 Mistakes WWE made on RAW: Top champion gets pinned, baffling booking of fan-favorite Superstar (December 14th, 2020)

The WWE Universe has been very vocal about their displeasure with the company's flagship show Monday Night RAW recently. Be it some perplexing booking decisions, filler segments, or a three-hour-long show just being too much to stay invested in every week, RAW has often been subject to quite a lot of criticism.

Credit where it's due, the go-home episode of Monday Night RAW before WWE TLC 2020 was better than expected. There were some great storyline developments, exciting segments, and the main-event did a decent job to hype up the upcoming pay-per-view. Yet, certain aspects of the show left the fans questioning the intentions of the creative team.

Let's take a look at five mistakes WWE made on Monday Night RAW this week. Please note that this is just the opinion of an individual and feel free to chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below. Are you excited for WWE TLC 2020?

#5 Lana pinning Nia Jax on RAW, getting removed from WWE TLC 2020

One of the biggest storylines going on Monday Night RAW recently is the redemption arc of Lana after getting bullied by Nia Jax time and again. This week on RAW, Lana took on Nia Jax and surprisingly went on to pin her. While it is always great to see a babyface triumph over a heel, Lana pinning one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions clean was tough to believe.

But that isn't why this is being counted under a 'mistake'. After getting pinned by Lana, Nia Jax went on to attack her after the match with Shayna Baszler joining her soon as the two went on to viciously attack Lana's leg. Later on RAW, the company announced that Lana was taken to a local medical facility and will no longer be competing at WWE TLC 2020 in her scheduled match with Asuka against Jax and Baszler.

With Lana out of the picture, one has to wonder why the match was created in the first place. As great of a wrestler Asuka is, the RAW Women's Championship around her waist seems to have no credibility at all. In all likeliness, either Mandy Rose or Dana Brooke will join hands with her at WWE TLC 2020 to take on the women's tag team champions.

The question is, does Asuka really need another title? If not, why not just let her mix it up with someone else on the roster for the RAW Women's title. Hopefully, there are some good intentions and planning behind all of this.